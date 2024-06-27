World Economic Forum Identifies Top 10 Emerging Technologies To Address Global Challenges
- AI-powered scientific discovery, carbon-capturing microbes, elastocalorics are among the 10 listed technologies.
- Top 10 emerging technologies focus on applications in health, communication, infrastructure and sustainability.
- This year’s Top 10 Emerging Technologies report identifies breakthroughs impacting societies and economies within 3-5 years.
- Explore the full report here. For more information on the Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2024, visit wef.ch/amnc24 and share on social media using the hashtag #amnc24, or #2024# on Weibo and WeChat
Dalian, People’s Republic of China, 25 June 2024 – The World Economic Forum announces today the publication of its annual Top 10 Emerging Technologies Report featuring technologies with the greatest potential to make a positive impact in the world in the next three to five years.
“Organizations make better choices when they understand the factors shaping the future. The report identifies technologies poised to significantly influence societies and economies,” said Jeremy Jurgens, Managing Director, World Economic Forum and Head of the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. “It also spotlights technologies with immense potential for revolutionizing connectivity, addressing the urgent challenges of climate change and driving innovation across various fields.”
“Drawing on the expertise of Frontiers’ Chief Field Editors worldwide brings our shared commitment to transformative science into clear focus, bringing insight and clarity to breakthrough technology that has the ability to change societies, economies, and lives for the better,” said Frederick Fenter, Chief Executive Editor, Frontiers. “This is open science in action and we are delighted to partner with the World Economic Forum in bringing these technologies to the attention of business, science and political leaders across the globe.”
The Top 10 Emerging Technologies of 2024 are:
- AI
for scientific discovery: While artificial
intelligence (AI) has been used in research for many years,
advances in deep learning, generative AI and foundation
models are revolutionizing the scientific discovery process.
AI will enable researchers to make unprecedented connections
and advancements in understanding diseases, proposing new
materials, and enhancing knowledge of the human body and
mind.
- Privacy-enhancing
technologies: Protecting personal privacy while
providing new opportunities for global data sharing and
collaboration, “synthetic data” is set to transform how
information is handled with powerful applications in
health-related
research.
- Reconfigurable
intelligent surfaces: These innovative surfaces
turn ordinary walls and surfaces into intelligent components
for wireless communication while enhancing energy efficiency
in wireless networks. They hold promise for numerous
applications, from smart factories to vehicular
networks.
- High-altitude
platform stations: Using aircraft, blimps and
balloons, these systems can extend mobile network access to
remote regions, helping bridge the digital divide for over
2.6 billion people
worldwide.
- Integrated
sensing and communication: The advent of 6G
networks facilitates simultaneous data collection (sensing)
and transmission (communication). This enables environmental
monitoring systems that help in smart agriculture,
environmental conservation and urban planning. Integrated
sensing and communication devices also promise to reduce
energy and silicon
consumption.
- Immersive technology
for the built world: Combining computing power with
virtual and augmented reality, these technologies promise
rapid improvements in infrastructure and daily systems.
This technology allows designers and construction
professionals to check for correspondence between physical
and digital models, ensuring accuracy and safety and
advancing
sustainability.
- Elastocalorics:
As global temperatures rise, the need for cooling solutions
is set to soar. Offering higher efficiency and lower energy
use, elastocalorics release and absorb heat under mechanical
stress, presenting a sustainable alternative to current
technologies.
- Carbon-capturing
microbes: Engineered organisms convert emissions
into valuable products like biofuels, providing a promising
approach to mitigating climate
change.
- Alternative livestock
feeds: protein feeds for livestock sourced from
single-cell proteins, algae and food waste could offer a
sustainable solution for the agricultural
industry.
- Genomics for transplants: The successful implantation of genetically engineered organs into a human marks a significant advancement in healthcare, offering hope to millions awaiting transplants.
About the Top 10 Emerging Technologies Report
The Top 10 Emerging Technologies Report, now in its 12th edition, serves as a vital source of strategic intelligence for professionals. Drawing on insights from scientists, researchers and futurists, the report identifies 10 technologies poised to significantly influence societies and economies.
In addition to promising major benefits to societies and economies, these emerging technologies must also be disruptive, attractive to investors and researchers, and expected to achieve considerable scale within five years.
This year’s edition introduced an innovative trend analysis methodology, incorporating academic literature, funding trends and patent filings, to ensure the accuracy and relevance of the selected technologies. The technologies featured in the report, produced in collaboration with Frontiers, were identified through a rigorous selection process involving over 300 world-leading academics and experts from the Forum’s Global Future Councils, the University and Research Network, the Frontiers network comprising over 2,000 chief editors worldwide from top institutions, and Mariette di Christina and Bernard Meyerson, Co-Chairs of the Emerging Technologies Steering Group.
About the Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2024
The 15th Annual Meeting of the New Champions will take place on 25-27 June 2024 in Dalian, People’s Republic of China, under the theme, “Next Frontiers for Growth”. The meeting will gather around 1,600 high-level leaders from business, government, civil society and international organizations to generate collective insights and deployable solutions that can spur and maintain positive economic momentum globally.