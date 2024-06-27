Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Over Three Million Preventable Deaths Per Year Due To Alcohol And Drug Use

Thursday, 27 June 2024, 7:49 pm
Press Release: UN News

Over three million deaths per year were attributable to alcohol consumption and drug use, a new report from the World Health Organization (WHO) found. Of these deaths, 2.6 million were attributable to alcohol consumption, accounting for nearly five per cent of all deaths, with the highest numbers in the WHO European Region and African Region.

Notably, the vast majority of these deaths were among men, with the highest prevalence in the 20-39 age group.

The death rates were also highest in low-income countries and lowest in high-income countries.

"Substance use severely harms individual health, increasing the risk of chronic diseases, mental health conditions, and tragically resulting in millions of preventable deaths every year,” said WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

It places a heavy burden on families and communities, increasing exposure to accidents, injuries, and violence," he added.

The report found an estimated 400 million people lived with alcohol and drug use disorders globally. More than half of these individuals lived with alcohol dependence.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Given the immense health concerns, the report urged accelerated global action towards achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target 3.5 by 2030 by reducing alcohol and drug consumption and improving access to quality treatment for substance use disorders.

Alcohol consumption around the world

Drinkers consume an average of two servings a day, an amount associated with increased risks of numerous health conditions and associated mortality.

Meanwhile, 38 per cent of drinkers were found to have four to five servings on one or more occasions in the preceding month, an amount considered to be heavy episodic drinking.

Around the world, the highest levels of per capita alcohol consumption was found in the WHO European Region and the Region of the Americas.

Treatment gap

Treatment coverage for substance abuse disorders remains incredibly low. The proportion of people in contact with substance use treatment services ranged from less than one per cent to no more than 35 per cent, in countries providing this data.

Most of the 145 countries that reported data did not have a specific budget or data on governmental expenditures for treatment of substance use disorders.

Meanwhile, almost half of responding countries do not offer any substance abuse support groups.

Moving towards SDG target

To accelerate progress towards achievement of SDG target 3.5, which aims to strengthen the prevention and treatment of substance abuse, the WHO is calling on governments and partners to intensify actions in various strategic areas.

"To build a healthier, more equitable society, we must urgently commit to bold actions that reduce the negative health and social consequences of alcohol consumption and make treatment for substance use disorders accessible and affordable," Dr. Ghebreyesus said.

Strategic areas include increased awareness through a global advocacy campaign, scaling up the capacity of health care systems and the training of health professionals, and accelerating resource mobilization.

WHO is also urging a re-commitment to the implementation of the Global Alcohol Action Plan 2022-2030, a comprehensive strategy to effectively reduce the harmful use of alcohol worldwide.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 