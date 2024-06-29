Up To $5 Million Reward Offer For Info Leading To Arrest And/Or Conviction Of Cryptocurrency Fraudster Ruja Ignatova

June 26, 2024

The US Department of State is announcing a reward offer under the Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of German national Ruja Ignatova, wanted in the United States for her participation in one of the largest global fraud schemes in history.

Beginning in approximately 2014 in Bulgaria, Ignatova, as co-founder of OneCoin Ltd, and others defrauded investors from across the world out of billions of dollars. Ignatova promoted OneCoin as a digital currency investment through false statements and representations to attract investors. By 2017, OneCoin is believed to have defrauded victims of more than $4 billion.

On October 12, 2017, Ignatova was indicted in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Two weeks after the indictment Ignatova traveled from Sofia, Bulgaria, to Athens, Greece, to evade arrest and has been a fugitive since that time. In February 2018, a superseding indictment was issued charging Ignatova with the additional crimes of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and securities fraud. In 2022, she was added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List. Germany has also criminally charged Ignatova for her role in the transnational fraud scheme.

Today’s reward offer of up to $5 million is authorized by the Secretary under the Department of State’s Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program, which supports law enforcement efforts to disrupt transnational crime globally and bring fugitives to justice. If you have information, please contact the FBI via Telegram: @RujaReward, Signal: @RujaReward.01, or online at tips.fbi.gov. If you are located outside of the United States, you may also visit the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate. If in the United States, you can also contact the local FBI office.

ALL IDENTITIES ARE KEPT STRICTLY CONFIDENTIAL. Government officials and employees are not eligible for rewards.

