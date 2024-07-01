UN Chief Lauds ‘strong’ New Recommendations To Limit Proliferation Of Light Weapons

The UN Secretary-General on Saturday praised the adoption of a “strong outcome document” at the end of a conference dedicated to combatting illicit small arms and light weapons worldwide, saying it was an important sign of progress.

“The proliferation, diversion and misuse of small arms and light weapons continue to undermine peace, security and sustainable development around the world – fuelling conflict and armed violence and causing devastating human costs”, said António Guterres in a statement released by his Spokesperson.

The UN chief congratulated Member States on successfully concluding the Fourth Review Conference, welcoming the setting up of an open-ended technical expert group to address developments in small arms and light weapons manufacturing, technology and design.

Strengthening cooperation

He also recognised the commitments States have made to strengthen international cooperation and assistance and to implement gender-responsive policies.

Mr. Guterres “strongly believes that the progress made…will help strengthen our collective and national efforts to combat illicit small arms and light weapons until the next review conference in 2030”, the statement continued.

The UN chief added that he hoped the commitments regarding small arms would inform discussions at the Summit of the Future in September “to find forward-looking and action-oriented solutions for a more peaceful future.”

Earlier in the month in a statement to delegates Mr. Guterres noted that the conference was happening at a “difficult and dangerous moment for humanity” with new conflicts placing millions of people in the line of fire, where light weapons play a major role.

Leading cause of violent death

Small arms are the leading cause of violent deaths and are the weapon of choice in nearly half of all global homicides, according to UN figures.

The illicit spread of light weapons is accelerating due to new developments in the manufacturing, technology, and design of small arms – including 3D printing.

The Secretary-General’s New Agenda for Peace policy brief recognises the importance of small arms control in preventing conflict and building peace. It makes recommendations to strengthen regional, national, and global control efforts on both the supply and demand side.

