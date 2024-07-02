Torture Allegations Continue In Syria Despite ICJ Order: UN Expert

GENEVA (1 July 2024) – Syria must implement the provisional measures ordered by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and take action to eradicate all forms of torture and ill-treatment in the country, a UN expert said today.

“I am alarmed about reports that indicate that torture is still being practiced on a large scale in Syria,” said Alice Jill Edwards, the UN Special Rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment. “This is despite the very clear order of the ICJ to end torture without delay. More than six months later there is no sign at all that torture is being addressed in the country.”

On 16 November 2023, the ICJ issued urgent, provisional measures to the Syrian Arab Republic, which are binding upon the Government. These ordered that Syria take all measures necessary to prevent acts of torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment. They also instructed the Government to ensure that no one under its control can commit such acts and that evidence related to torture allegations be preserved.

“Information available alleges that torture continues to be practiced widely in flagrant disregard for the lives, and the physical and psychological health, of thousands of individuals who are in detention centres operated by the Syrian Government,” said the human rights expert.

The ICJ provisional measures followed a joint application by Canada and the Netherlands against Syria before the court, concerning alleged violations of and failure to apply the United Nations Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CAT), to which all three States are party.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Their application, which is still being considered by the ICJ, noted numerous allegations of abhorrent treatment of detainees, inhumane conditions in places of detention and other forms of torture or ill-treatment including sexual torture and abuses against children. It added that the violations include the use of chemical weapons resulting in numerous deaths, injuries and severe physical and mental suffering.

Since March 2011, the mandate of the Special Rapporteur on Torture has submitted individually, or jointly with other human rights experts, around 30 communications to the Syrian Government involving allegations of torture and related ill-treatment. The Syrian Government has to date responded to eight of these communications.

The UN expert previously raised these issues with the Government of the Syrian Arab Republic and has communicated with Canada and the Netherlands

© Scoop Media

