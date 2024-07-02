Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Sudan: UN Food Convoy Attacked, Supplies Looted Amid Worsening Crisis

Tuesday, 2 July 2024, 6:10 am
Press Release: UN News

Humanitarian Aid

Unidentified armed men in Sudan on Sunday attacked UN World Food Programme (WFP) trucks carrying food assistance meant for thousands of civilians in need in central Darfur, the agency reported.

Clementine Nkweta-Salami, the top UN humanitarian official for Sudan expressed “outrage” at the incident.

“The aid looted from a WFP convoy in Central Darfur will no longer go to the most vulnerable people in need,” she said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

In a separate post, WFP called on authorities to ensure the perpetrators are held accountable, stressing that “the safe delivery of supplies must be guaranteed by all.”

Alarming situation

The attack comes against the backdrop of a worsening humanitarian crisis, driven by the ongoing war in Sudan between rival militaries that has left the country teetering on the brink of famine.

More than half of the population, around 26 million people, are staring at “crisis levels” of hunger and almost 9.4 million people have been driven from their homes, including about 1.9 million into neighbouring countries.

The situation is particularly concerning in the Darfur region, which has seen intense fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

According to UN humanitarians, the lives of 800,000 people “are hanging in the balance” as fighting rages densely populated areas in the provincial capital El Fasher, causing widespread and long-term harm to civilians and severely disrupting the essential services they depend on.

Funding required ‘urgently’

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

For their part, UN agencies continue to deliver aid and protection to millions in need, despite significant challenges and insecurity.

The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) together with its partners, for instance, supplied children and their families with safe drinking water, health services and screening for malnutrition.

WFP also scaled up its emergency response to curtail the hunger crisis, more than doubling the number of people targeted for assistance in 2024 to 8.7 million.

However, agencies report the need for additional funding alongside unfettered access to avert famine in the lean season that has now started.

As of 24 June 2024, the $2.7 billion 2024 Sudan Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan, which aims to provide life-saving assistance to 14.7 million people across the country, is only 16.6 per cent funded, with $447.4 million received.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 