Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Launch Of The UN Trade Digitalization Index

Tuesday, 2 July 2024, 4:10 pm
Press Release: UN ESCAP

A new tool for assessing the global state of play in the digitalization of trade procedures

About

The Trade Digitalization Index (TDI) is a joint initiative of five United Nations Regional Commissions (UNRCs), including ECA, ECE, ECLAC, ESCAP and ESCWA. The TDI underscores the significance of trade digitalization in enhancing and streamlining trade procedures, offering multiple benefits such as lowering compliance costs, facilitating faster movement of goods, and fostering opportunities for SMEs in cross-border trade.

In this context, the Trade Digitalization Index (TDI) is a novel measure assessing global progress in digitalizing trade procedures, based on data from the UN Global Survey on Digital and Sustainable Trade Facilitation. It offers governments a means to assess their progress, pinpoint weaknesses, and facilitate international organizations in identifying areas requiring additional support.

Highlight: Substantial variations exist in trade digitalization rates between regions emphasizing the necessity for targeted strategies tailored to the unique needs of specific regions and economies.

Highlight: Countries with special needs (LLDCs, LDCs, SIDS) share similar average trade digitalization rates, below the global average of 59%, placing these countries at a disadvantage in digitalization efforts and integration for cross-border trade.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Highlight: Significant disparities exist between the most and least implemented trade digitalization measures, and challenges persist in fully implementing cross-border paperless trade measures.

Highlight: Global digitalization rates are on the rise il all regions studied between 2021-2023 with an encouraging increase of 8 percentage points during this period for the common countries participating in both surveys.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN ESCAP on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 