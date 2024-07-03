Deputy PM And Foreign Minister Of New Zealand Rt Hon. Winston Peters To Visit Niue

Supplied/Government of Niue

Alofi, Niue – 02 July 2024 - The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of New Zealand, The Right Honourable Winston Peters is set to visit Niue on the 3rd of July 2024, as part of a high-level political visit to the region, this is his first visit to Niue since assuming his current role.

The visit will focus on urgent development and strategic challenges in Niue. The Deputy Prime Minister will tour key infrastructure projects such as the Renewable Energy project site, Niue High School and meet with key stakeholders to discuss ongoing and future developments.

"We look forward to welcoming the Deputy Prime Minister to Niue. We hope to have productive discussions on how our two countries can work together and ways that we can strengthen our relationship" said the Premier of Niue, Hon. Dalton Tagelagi.

This visit by Foreign Minister Peters follows his engagements in the Solomon Islands which commenced on 1 July 2024 and a subsequent visit to Nauru. His Pacific tour will conclude with the three-day trip to Niue.

Accompanying the Deputy Prime Minister are several New Zealand Ministers and Politicians (see full list in notes to editors) including the Hon. Casey Costello, Minister of Customs, Minister of Seniors, Associate Minister of Health Immigration and Associate Minister of Police.

The New Zealand delegation will depart Niue on Friday 5 July 2024.

Notes:

The New Zealand Parliamentary delegation travelling with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of New Zealand, Right Honourable Winston Peters also includes Foreign Affairs Trade and Defence committee Chair, Opposition Associate Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs Tim van de Molen, Foreign Affairs Trade and Defence committee member Hon. Damien O’Connor, Chair of Labour Pacific Caucus Hon. Jenny Salesa and Foreign Affairs Trade and committee member, Member of Parliament for Greens Party Teanau Tuiono.

