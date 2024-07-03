Latest Data Shows NSW Leads International Visitor Recovery

NSW welcomed the largest share of international visitors and highest expenditure in the nation in the year ending March 2024, with visitors spending more nights in the state than pre-COVID-19.

The latest International Visitor Survey by Tourism Research Australia (TRA) shows NSW was Australia’s top destination for international visitors, visitor nights and expenditure in the year ending March 2024.

There were 3.7 million international visitors to NSW during the period, who stayed 95.2 million nights and spent $11.8 billion.

Sydney was the number one capital city for visitors, visitor nights and expenditure. It received 3.4 million international visitors who stayed 79.9 million nights and spent an estimated $10.7 billion.

There were 694,400 international visitors to regional NSW, who stayed 15.3 million visitor nights and spent an estimated $1.1 billion.

NSW was also number one in Australia for domestic visitation, visitor nights and expenditure. The state welcomed 100.3 million domestic visitors who stayed 117.8 million nights.

NSW and Sydney both achieved their highest domestic expenditure on record in the year ending March 2024, at $41 billion and $15.7 billion respectively.

Regional NSW was Australia’s favourite regional destination for domestic travellers, attracting 66 million visitors in the year ending March 2024. It was also the domestic daytrip capital of Australia, recording 38.9 million domestic daytrips.

Destination NSW Acting CEO Ian Maltman:“These results confirm the NSW visitor economy is celebrating a strong and fast recovery.

“NSW is Australia’s top destination for international visitors, while domestic visitor expenditure has hit a record high of $41 billion for NSW and $15.7 billion for Sydney.

“Destination NSW has a laser focus on ensuring NSW continues to deliver the country’s best visitor experiences, through investment in its capability-building NSW First industry program, marketing initiatives and vibrant events calendar.”

International visitor fast facts

International visitor expenditure in NSW was five per cent higher than in 2019.

International visitor nights spent in NSW reached 95.2 million, just two per cent lower than in 2019. The largest percentage of arrivals came from the United States, New Zealand and China. Average expenditure per night in NSW rose from $115 per night in the year ending March 2019 to $124 per night in the year ending March 2024.

Sydney received 3.4 million international visitors, who stayed 79.9 million nights and spent an estimated $10.7 billion, accounting for 53 per cent of international visitors to Australian capital cities,

39 per cent of nights and 42 per cent of expenditure.

The fastest growing international source markets for visitors to Sydney were South Korea (up 19.4 per cent), India (up 12.4 per cent) and Indonesia (up 4.9 per cent).

The largest source market for international visitors to regional NSW was the United Kingdom (18 per cent).

The fastest-growing source markets for international visitors to regional NSW were India (up 15.8 per cent), the Netherlands (up 4.1 per cent) and Indonesia (up 116.5 per cent).

Domestic visitor fast facts

Domestic visitor nights and expenditure in Sydney increased to 31.8 million (up 2.6 million or +8.8 per cent) and $15.7 billion (up $1.5 billion or +10.6 per cent), respectively, as compared to the year ending March 2023.

Sydney daytrip visitor expenditure increased by $471 million (up 13.5 per cent) to $4 billion compared to the year ending March 2023, the highest daytrip expenditure on record.

Domestic overnight business visitor expenditure was $0.8 billion, up 16.2 per cent. Domestic visitor numbers to regional NSW in the year ending March 2024 were the second highest on record at 27.1 million.

When compared with the closest corresponding period pre-pandemic (year ending March 2020), domestic visitation to regional NSW was up 4.9 per cent.

The top three regions were the Hunter at 114.7 per cent of March 2020 results, the South Coast at 113.2 per cent and New England North West at 112.3 per cent.

Domestic overnight visitor growth was up 3.3 per cent year on year for regional NSW. New England North West had the strongest growth (up 16.5 per cent), followed by the Central Coast (11.2 per cent). The top destination for domestic daytrips were the Hunter, which welcomed 7.27 million trips (up 5.3 per cent) and the North Coast, which welcomed 7.25 million trips (up 17.6 per cent).

For more information visit Tourism Research Australia.

