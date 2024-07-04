Borealis Maritime Joins Eyesea To Support Global Marine Pollution Monitoring And Recovery

London, UK – July 2024

Borealis Maritime, a leading maritime asset management company is proud to announce its partnership with Eyesea, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ocean and coastal pollution mapping and environmental protection.

This collaboration underlines Borealis Maritime's commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable maritime practices. By joining Eyesea, Borealis Maritime will provide access to its fleet to assist in the critical mission of mapping and mitigating marine pollution.

Borealis Maritime's CEO, Christoph E. Toepfer, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: “We are excited to join forces with Eyesea. Our staff in Germany have been involved with Eyesea and have already taken part in a number of clean-up initiatives. As a company deeply connected to the oceans, we recognize our responsibility to protect marine environments. We encourage our fleet to actively contribute to Eyesea’s innovative approach to tracking and addressing pollution, helping to safeguard our seas for future generations.”

Eyesea utilizes cutting-edge technology and a global network of maritime partners to collect data on marine pollution. The information gathered is vital for creating actionable insights and driving policy changes aimed at reducing oceanic waste and protecting marine life.

Eyesea’s Founder, Graeme Somerville-Ryan, welcomed Borealis Maritime’s involvement: “The addition of Borealis Maritime’s fleet enhances our ability to collect comprehensive data on marine pollution. Their commitment sets an important example within the maritime industry, and we are grateful for their support in our shared goal of cleaner oceans.”

This partnership will enable Borealis Maritime’s vessels, which include tankers, offshore and container ships, to utilize Eyesea's app to report pollution sightings. This real-time data collection is crucial for identifying pollution hotspots and developing targeted cleanup initiatives.

