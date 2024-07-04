Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Borealis Maritime Joins Eyesea To Support Global Marine Pollution Monitoring And Recovery

Thursday, 4 July 2024, 7:54 am
Press Release: Eyesea

Image/Supplied

London, UK – July 2024

Borealis Maritime, a leading maritime asset management company is proud to announce its partnership with Eyesea, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ocean and coastal pollution mapping and environmental protection.

This collaboration underlines Borealis Maritime's commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable maritime practices. By joining Eyesea, Borealis Maritime will provide access to its fleet to assist in the critical mission of mapping and mitigating marine pollution.

Borealis Maritime's CEO, Christoph E. Toepfer, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: “We are excited to join forces with Eyesea. Our staff in Germany have been involved with Eyesea and have already taken part in a number of clean-up initiatives. As a company deeply connected to the oceans, we recognize our responsibility to protect marine environments. We encourage our fleet to actively contribute to Eyesea’s innovative approach to tracking and addressing pollution, helping to safeguard our seas for future generations.”

Eyesea utilizes cutting-edge technology and a global network of maritime partners to collect data on marine pollution. The information gathered is vital for creating actionable insights and driving policy changes aimed at reducing oceanic waste and protecting marine life.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Eyesea’s Founder, Graeme Somerville-Ryan, welcomed Borealis Maritime’s involvement: “The addition of Borealis Maritime’s fleet enhances our ability to collect comprehensive data on marine pollution. Their commitment sets an important example within the maritime industry, and we are grateful for their support in our shared goal of cleaner oceans.”

This partnership will enable Borealis Maritime’s vessels, which include tankers, offshore and container ships, to utilize Eyesea's app to report pollution sightings. This real-time data collection is crucial for identifying pollution hotspots and developing targeted cleanup initiatives.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Eyesea on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 