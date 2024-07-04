Expertise, Continuity, And Political Alignment: Mexican President-Elect Claudia Sheinbaum Shapes Her Incoming Cabinet

Mexico’s president-elect Claudia Sheinbaum announced the first two rounds of cabinet appointments on June 20. Sheinbaum intends to form a progressive cabinet that comprises people from various profiles including those who have qualified technical skills, loyalty to her and to MORENA (Sheinbaum’s political party), experience working in the state, political relationships with international organizations, and continuity from AMLO’s administration. So far, there have been no major political surprises in Sheinbaum’s decisions, and she has not chosen political profiles outside the social democratic thinking that characterizes MORENA.

Marcelo Ebrard, who served as the secretary of foreign affairs from 2018 to 2023, was appointed secretary of economy by Sheinbaum.

The current coordinator of Claudia Sheinbaum’s transition team, Juan Ramón de la Fuente, an important academic, was selected as the future secretary of foreign affairs (foreign minister). Rogelio Ramírez de la O will remain as the head of the secretary of finance, a position he currently holds in López Obrador’s government.

The Ministry of Health will have David Kershenobich, a doctor and researcher, as its health minister. He has studied and worked at Mexico’s prestigious National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) and has also been president of several medical associations in Mexico. Kershenobich’s experience means that he is familiar with the social and political situations of physicians and health workers in the country.

Julio Berdegué Sacristán was chosen as the future secretary of agriculture and rural development. Sacristán is an engineer with expertise in rural development and issues related to the economy of small producers.

