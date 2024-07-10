Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
‘Schools Should Be A Safe Haven’

Wednesday, 10 July 2024, 11:36 am
Press Release: Caritas Aotearoa

Caritas and the New Zealand Catholic Education Office join together in condemning the recent air strike on the Holy Family School in Gaza and call for an end to hostilities.

The school, run by the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, housed hundreds of civilians whose homes have been destroyed since October 7. The air strike resulted in civilian casualties and serious destruction in the compound.

This attack is a tragic turn of events. Holy Family School was a place of refuge for the most vulnerable people, says Mena Antonio, Caritas Chief Executive.

This attack demonstrates that there is no place of refuge for displaced families amid the indiscriminate bombing, shooting, and shelling, which continue without regard for places of worship, hospitals, or schools.

Schools should be a safe haven. Our young people should not be seen as the collateral damage in any war. This violence must stop – and human dignity must be paramount, says Dr Kevin Shore, NZ Catholic Education Office Chief Executive.

Caritas Aotearoa New Zealand and the New Zealand Catholic Education Office today join together in calling for an end to attacks on civilians in the Holy Land, for all parties to cease fire and for an unhindered humanitarian corridor for the supply of water, food, medicines and essential supplies to reach those in need in Gaza, say Dr Shore and Mrs Antonio.

Caritas continues to aid all who are in need regardless of nationality, religious belief, gender or ethnicities and continues to pray for peace and security for all peoples.

Note: Caritas is the the world's second largest humanitarian network, working across 165 countries. We are working for a world free of poverty and injustice through community development, advocacy, education, and emergency relief.

The New Zealand Catholic Education Office serves the educational requirements of the New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference. The office also assists the Conference and the Proprietors of Catholic Integrated schools in their mission of providing Catholic education.

© Scoop Media

