End NZ Double Standards Over Attacks On Gaza Healthcare

Thursday, 11 July 2024, 7:56 am
Press Release: Aotearoa Healthcare Workers For Palestine

Aotearoa Healthcare Workers for Palestine (AHW4P) are stunned at the blatant hypocrisy displayed by the New Zealand government over attacks on hospitals in conflict zones.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon showed his solidarity with Ukraine, calling out Russia's attacks on a children's hospital in Kyiv. The double standards are clear given that Luxon has made no public statement about Israel's continued assaults on Gaza's healthcare system.

"Israel has systematically targeted and destroyed all 36 hospitals in Gaza. It has been relentless and the attacks are still ongoing", says AHW4P Co-Chair Dr Raisa Ahmed. "Any attack on healthcare is a violation of International Humanitarian Law and should be condemned, whether it's in Ukraine or Palestine. We ask why Mr Luxon has decided to speak on Ukraine but remain silent on Gaza."

Last week, the prestigious peer reviewed medical journal The Lancet published findings that the death toll in Gaza due to the destruction of the healthcare system, malnutrition and disease are likely to be 186,000 or more. This translates to nearly 8% of the total population and is further evidence of genocide against the Palestinian people, Dr Ahmed says.

Renowned British Surgeon Dr Nick Maynard spoke at AHW4P's AGM on Sunday recounting his experiences in Gaza this year. "His testimony was devastating to hear”, says Dr Ahmed. “Dr Maynard pointed out that the situation is far worse than we are aware of.”

AHW4P demands that the New Zealand government abide by its international obligations and act to prevent genocide by enforcing immediate sanctions on Israel.

© Scoop Media

