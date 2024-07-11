Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

World's Most Famous Koala Celebrates Arrival Of Adorable Baby Boy!

Thursday, 11 July 2024, 10:41 am
Press Release: Symbio Wildlife Park

Baby Koala 'Yirran'
Image/Supplied

Imogen, who captured hearts worldwide in 2015 while being hand-raised at Symbio, has now welcomed a new addition to her family, and this adorable joey is already winning the love and affection of our dedicated zookeepers!

Born the size of a jellybean, Yirran who is now approximately 7 months old, has begun exploring his new surroundings, spending time outside of mum's pouch and occasionally riding on her back. This developmental phase marks an exciting time for visitors who can see the adorable joey’s playful and curious nature as he discovers the world.

A fascinating and relatively undocumented aspect of the joey’s growth is the process of receiving 'pap' from its mother. This practice involves Imogen producing a special substance, which resembles poo, for her joey to eat. Pap is essential for the joey’s development, providing necessary gut bacteria to transition from milk to eucalyptus leaves. This milestone typically occurs when the joey reaches a weight of around 300 grams, usually at 5–6 months of age.

Following the 2019/2020 bushfires, and the uplisting of Koalas to endangered, this new addition to Symbio Wildlife Park is an important step in koala conservation within the captive breeding landscape. Koalas face numerous challenges in the wild, including habitat loss and disease, making the birth of each joey vital to the species' long-term future.

Visitors to Symbio will be able to see Yirran and mum, Imogen at the Symbio Wildlife Park Koala Sanctuary! Don’t miss the daily Koala Talk at 11am and 3pm to learn more about koalas.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Symbio Wildlife Park on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 