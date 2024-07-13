Insecurity Main Obstacle To Realizing Colombia Peace Agreement, Security Council Hears

Although substantial progress has been made in implementing important aspects of the Peace Agreement in Colombia, challenges still remain, the head of the UN Mission in the country said in a briefing to the Security Council on Thursday.

The 2016 deal between the national authorities and the FARC-EP armed group in effect ended more than five decades of conflict, but violence persists.

Hundreds of signatories killed

UN Special Representative Carlos Ruiz Massieu told ambassadors that “insecurity is clearly the main obstacle to reintegration and the success of the Peace Agreement”.

He said 421 signatories have been killed since it was signed.

“In the face of this, I cannot but reiterate the call from the Secretary-General for all of those involved in the conflict to respect the lives, well-beings and freedoms of communities and those who have opted to tread the path of peace,” he said.

Challenges to stability

The UN envoy recalled the courage demonstrated by thousands of former fighters who laid down their arms, as well as the Government’s important work in supporting ex-combatants and their families.

“The challenge remains, however, to ensure the sustainability of the reintegration process in the long-term, providing adequate housing, access to land, security, and to combat stigmatization against them,” he said.

The Peace Agreement includes provisions on rural reform, but progress has remained stagnant until recently.

While hailing Government efforts to prioritize the issue, as evidenced by expanding budgets and the acquisition of land, he said more momentum is needed to reach the goal of three million hectares established under the accord.

He also called for sustained focus on ethnic issues, another area of the Agreement where implementation is lagging.

‘Complex conflict dynamics’

Mr. Ruiz Massieu noted that after the Agreement was signed, the absence of violence in the territories was short-lived, thus facilitating the gradual expansion of other armed groups that continues to this day.

“As a result, there are now complex conflict dynamics in various zones and these affect the everyday lives of communities, particularly indigenous and Afro Colombian communities,” he said.

The slow implementation of all measures on security guarantees provided for in the agreement has also contributed to the persisting violence, he added.

Security guarantees, greater State presence

The senior UN official said the complexity of the violent dynamics affecting Colombia require a multifaceted response.

“The communities need the implementation of the security guarantees provided for in the Agreement against a backdrop of greater State presence, alongside measures for reducing violence agreed upon in the context of the various dialogue initiatives underway between the Government and other groups,” he said.

Undertaking these efforts simultaneously is necessary and strategic to move towards peace, and he underlined the UN’s role in promoting the development of such efforts.

Support for dialogue

The UN has also responded to calls to support current dialogue initiatives, he added, including between the Government and the ELN, the largest remaining rebel group.

“Given the current crisis, I encourage the parties to fulfill the expectations of Colombian society and to overcome the current paralysis on the table,” he said.

Mr. Ruiz Massieu told ambassadors that territorial development measures are being established in some regions of the country following talks between the Government and various parts of another armed group, the EMC, founded by former FARC members who rejected the peace accord.

“At the same time, these discussions are also facing significant challenges with the fragmentation of the group and a resurgence of violence in other regions,” he said.

He also welcomed the start of peace talks last month in Venezuela between the Government and the Segunda Marqueta, a group made up of FARC dissidents.

“I urge the parties to establish solid foundations so that the process contributes to breaking the cycles of violence, which the civilians in particular suffer from, and lead to peace in Colombia,” he said.

Confidence in the Government

Colombian President Gustavo Petro also participated in the Council meeting, and Mr. Ruiz Massieu acknowledged his commitment to consolidating peace.

“Colombia’s efforts in building peace have been manifold and have yielded some promising dividends while significant challenges remain,” he said, emphasizing the urgency of implementing the peace deal.

“I am confident that the Government led by President Petro will lead a joint effort with all State entities to achieve its far-reaching goals.”

