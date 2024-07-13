Comment By UN Human Rights Office Spokesperson Marta Hurtado On Paraguay

We regret the recent and expedited approval by the Paraguayan Senate of a draft bill imposing substantial restrictions on the financing of non-profit organisations, as well as additional registration requirements and disproportionate compliance penalties.

We call on Paraguay’s Chamber of Deputies to reject this draft bill. These new procedures would have a negative impact on the vital human rights work of civil society organisations in the country and chill the exercise of free association and expression. International human rights law recognises the right of civil society organisations to seek, secure and use resources to be able to operate effectively.

We urge the authorities to engage in meaningful and inclusive consultations with human rights defenders, civil society and other organisations, and to guarantee a normative framework that fully complies with international human rights law.

