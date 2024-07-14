UN Humanitarians Report Severe Displacement And Critical Needs In Gaza City

Humanitarians from the UN aid coordination office (OCHA) witnessed severe civilian displacement, a lack of fuel and dire humanitarian needs in three areas in Gaza City while on a mission trip on Friday, according to Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, Stéphane Dujarric.

He said the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) and other partners were present on the trip.

“The team said those displaced urgently need food, water, healthcare and protection,” Mr. Dujarric said during his daily briefing from New York.

“They also witnessed how the lack of fuel is undermining the aid organizations’ efforts to provide critical services to displaced families."

Mr. Dujarric noted that humanitarians continue to struggle with providing aid due to access restrictions and “lack of public order.”

He also said hospitals, water plants and other facilities are functioning with generators since Gaza has been without power since October.

Sanitary items for women

UNRWA Senior Communications Officer Louise Wateridge was on the mission trips and she told UN News the scenes she saw were “apocalyptic.”

Ms. Wateridge said meetings with some women-led groups revealed a “dire need for sanitary kits.”

The communications officer said she spoke to a woman who five months ago had a Caesarean section, "and three hours after this was forced to leave the hospital because they needed the space.”

“She had no hygiene kits, no sanitary items after this very, very extensive surgery, and then also had two twin baby girls to take care of, who are now 4 months old,” Ms. Wateridge told UN News.

Trapped in the north

She estimated that there are about 300,000 people in the north of Gaza.

Some families are trying to journey to the south but have trouble crossing borders, others remain in the north since they believe they will meet their death despite their location, she said.

“People in the north have been trapped in the north for months on end. It's only very recently that it has been allowed for families to move from the north to the south,” Ms. Wateridge said.

Robust system

She told UN News that UNRWA has a “robust system” in place where civilians can communicate their needs to a specific focal point.

"We can't always meet the needs depending on the amount of aid we actually have received into the Gaza strip,” she said. “But [several] UN partners…are working together to be able to get these supplies to these people.”

Ms. Wateridge said UNRWA and other UN partners need to do everything in their power to ensure supplies are entering the Gaza Strip. She also said partners need to ensure unrestricted access to various areas in Gaza City to ensure supplies are provided to several communities.

