UN Remembers Nelson Mandela’s Commitment To Fight Poverty And Inequity

The UN paid tribute on Monday to the life and legacy of the first democratically elected President of South Africa, the late Nelson Mandela, whose long walk to freedom during the racist apartheid era inspired people across the planet.

The celebration to mark Nelson Mandela International Day, observed annually on his birthday, 18 July, provides an opportunity for everyone to make a positive contribution by volunteering for 67 minutes - in honour of each year he fought for justice.

The theme this year is: It’s still in our hands to combat poverty and inequity.

Mr. Mandela spent nearly three decades in prison for standing up to human rights abuses and severe injustices against black South Africans. He died in December 2013.

An enduring legacy

UN General Assembly President Dennis Francis said his visionary leadership not only brought an end to apartheid but continues to resonate and inspire even to the present day.

“His enduring legacy left an indelible mark upon the world – and is a testament to the profound positive impact of humanity’s good deeds, when we opt to be our best of being,” said Mr. Francis, speaking in the Trusteeship Council at UN Headquarters in New York.

“This is what we precisely need – more than ever before – to confront division, hate and prevent the avoidable strife we see in places like the Gaza Strip, Ukraine, Sudan, Haiti and elsewhere around the world.”

Unequal and divided

In his message to mark the Day, UN Secretary-General António Guterres noted that the world is unequal and divided, and hunger and poverty are rife.

The richest one per cent of the global population “is responsible for the same quantity of planet-wrecking greenhouse gases as two-thirds of humanity,” he said.

“These are not natural facts. They are the result of humanity’s choices. And we can decide to do things differently.”

His message was read by UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, who built on Mr. Guterres’s statements.

Failing to deliver

She recalled that Mr. Mandela wrote in his autobiography, Long Walk to Freedom, that poverty is not an accident like slavery and apartheid. Instead, it is man-made, meaning that humans can eradicate it.

She said action so far has not been enough, as the latest UN Sustainable Development Goals report reveals that an additional 23 million people were pushed into extreme poverty in 2022, and over 100 million are suffering from hunger than just five years ago.

Ms. Mohammed stressed that the news is not all bad as progress has been made in boosting renewable energy, getting more people online, and in the number of girls completing school.

“Yet overall, we know that we're failing to deliver on the promise and the hope of the Sustainable Development Goals. We can blame the lingering impacts of COVID 19, escalating conflicts, geopolitical tensions and growing climate chaos, but if we look deeper, it is our choices that have led us here,” she said, calling for recommitment to achieving the SDGs.

Long walk to friendship

American editor and author Richard Allen Stengel was just 36 when he worked with Mr. Mandela on his autobiography, which was published in 1994 – the year he became the first Black President of a democratic South Africa.

Mr. Stengel – later US Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs in the Obama administration – recalled that he had to prove his mettle with a man who respected age and experience.

He spent over a year working with Mr. Mandela - affectionately known by his Xhosa clan name, “Madiba” - effectively becoming his “shadow” and, eventually, his friend.

Mr. Stengel believed that the late leader would agree with the Day’s theme because although Mr. Mandela was dedicated to the overarching goal of democracy in South Africa, he would say that “freedom doesn't mean anything if you can feel your stomach.”

Commitment to democracy

Mr. Mandela was many things - freedom fighter, political prisoner, African nationalist and African nationalist, he recalled.

“But he was above all a small ‘d’ democrat,” said Mr. Stenghel. “He believed in the idea of democracy, believed that democracy was the most effective engine for achieving and eradicating poverty and triumphing over inequity.”

This message is important at a time when “the shadow of authoritarianism is creeping all about us,” he continued.

Although Mr. Mandela achieved democracy, he didn't defeat poverty, Mr. Stenghel continued.

“But he had a lovely saying that always echoes in my mind, and when it comes to this subject, it is something that we should all remember: It always seems impossible, until it's done.”

Priorities must change

The UN’s Goodwill Ambassador for the International Fund for Agricultural Development Sabreina Elba noted that since 2020, the wealth of the world’s five richest billionaires had more than doubled – while over half of humanity has become poorer.

Inequality is “rife” in food systems, she said, with those growing food in the most vulnerable areas struggling, as big companies make “record profits”.

“So, what needs to change? Do we have the courage to change it? If we’re serious about ending hunger and poverty we need to change our priorities”, she declared.

Small farmers need investment along with other businesses that work with them “and we need to make sure that climate finance reaches them so that they can adapt their activities to changing weather patterns”, the IFAD ambassador added.

