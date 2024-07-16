UN Deputy Chief Calls For Major Arms Spending Cuts And Urgent Action To Save SDGs

The UN Deputy Secretary-General on Monday urged global leaders to redirect resources from warfare to peace and sustainable development initiatives.

Speaking on behalf of Secretary-General António Guterres, Amina Mohammed called for immediate and decisive action to salvage the faltering Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Conflicts in Gaza, Sudan, Ukraine, and beyond are causing a devastating loss of life and diverting political attention and scarce resources from the urgent work of ending poverty and averting climate catastrophe,” she said at the ministerial meeting of the High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) on sustainable development.

She emphasized the need to slash military budgets and instead channel funds towards peace and development.

Critical stage of SDGs

Highlighting the critical state of the SDGs, Ms. Mohammed noted that only 17 percent of the targets are on track as the 2030 deadline approaches.

“Future generations deserve more than 17 percent of a sustainable future,” she emphasized, outlining a four-pronged strategy for urgent acceleration in a bid to meet the 2030 deadline for the Goals.

The first step, she stressed, is to establish peace, underscoring that political and financial resources should be redirected from conflicts to development efforts.

She also emphasized the importance of advancing green and digital transition, urging nations to enhance their climate action plans by 2025, aligning them with the 1.5-degree Celsius limit in line wit the Paris Agreement and invest in expanding digital connectivity.

Invest in peace

Addressing the financial challenges impeding SDG progress, Ms. Mohammed pointed out the growing financing gap and destabilizing financial conditions in many developing countries.

She acknowledged ongoing reform of multilateral development banks and the recycling of special drawing rights but called for more robust measures.

“We must go further and faster to deliver an SDG Stimulus,” she urged, calling for increased lending capacity, expanded access to contingency financing, and comprehensive debt solutions.

Keep the promise

In conclusion, Ms. Mohammed reiterated the SDGs’ promise to “leave no one behind”.

She emphasized the need to prioritize vulnerable populations, uphold the rights of persons with disabilities and combat gender inequality.

“Achieving this agenda means placing vulnerable people and groups at the forefront of national development plans, policies and budgets,” she said.

Nations must act

General Assembly President Dennis Francis echoed this urgency, highlighting the plight of 1.1 billion people living in multidimensional poverty.

“Today, 1.1 billion people are living in multidimensional poverty. If we do nothing impactful, eight per cent of the global population – or 680 million people – will still languish in hunger by 2030," he warned, urging immediate and comprehensive action.

He underscored the need to address the root causes of poverty and hunger, emphasizing their interconnectedness with conflict, climate change, and economic shocks.

Be creative and bold

Mr. Francis also highlighted the importance of last year’s SDG Summit, which adopted a strong political declaration and launched a new phase of accelerated action to realize the global development goals by 2030.

Looking forward, he expressed optimism for the upcoming Summit of the Future, anticipated to be a transformative event that would reinforce political will and address the global financial system's inequities.

“The Summit’s anticipated outcome – a Pact for the Future – must be transformative enough to justly telegraph the political will that will usher in a brighter tomorrow for all, everywhere,” he said, urging Member States to be creative, inclusive and bold, ensuring the Pact is genuinely transformational and restores public confidence.

Helping realize the Goals

Paula Narváez, President of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), underscored the body’s critical role in steering the implementation of the SDGs.

“Throughout the cycle of the Economic and Social Council, I have prioritized promoting the transformative policies that the Council’s various subsidiary bodies can offer to implement the SDGs.”

She emphasized the importance of tailoring these policies to meet the diverse needs of people and the planet while considering each country’s concerns.

In that context, she highlighted the key Voluntary National Reviews conducted at the HLPF, with 36 countries presenting this year. These reviews provide valuable insights into national experiences, lessons learned, and obstacles encountered in implementing the SDGs.

“We were able to explore in greater depth the reasons for the delay in implementation, but we were also able to hear from governments themselves and interested parties about the good practices that we can reproduce,” Ms. Narváez noted.

Commitment to dialogue

The ECOSOC President called for a renewed commitment to multilateralism and constructive dialogue.

“We must all commit to being fully involved in building a constructive dialogue and raising the bar with a great vision from all stakeholders,” she urged, emphasizing the need for collective effort to achieve the necessary transformations.

Concluding her remarks, Ms. Narváez expressed hope that the actions taken today would inspire future generations.

“We hope that the boys and girls that are watching us today can see in the future an opportunity to fulfil their potential as we are showing here today,” she said, reinforcing the long-term vision of the SDGs.

Ministerial segment

During its three-day ministerial segment, the HLPF will hold a general debate on the theme From the SDG Summit to the Summit of the Future.

Ministers and high-level representatives of participating States, as well as intergovernmental organizations, and major groups and other stakeholders will take action to realise the Political Declaration of the 2023 SDG Summit and accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the SDGs.

They will also contribute to the preparations of the Summit of the Future, to be held this September.

Held under the auspices of the ECOSOC, the Forum will conclude on 18 July with the adoption of a ministerial declaration.

