Listen To The People; Civil Society Forum Of Tonga (CSFT) Tells Government

(TONGA, Nuku'alofa) Civil Society Forum of Tonga (CSFT) is concerned about the risks involved with Tonga's involvement with Tonga Offshore Mining Limited (TOML), a company interested in deep sea mining (DSM) in Tongan waters.

And the umbrella body of civil society organisations stands ready to work collaboratively with the government and all stakeholders to explore alternative development paths that prioritize the long-term well-being of Tonga.

Last week, CSFT launched its White Paper titled “Critical Questions and Challenges of Deep-Sea Mining from the Kingdom of Tonga”, at FWC Moulton Hall, by the Guest of Honour, Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Lord Havea Tu’iha’angana who expressed his gratitude on the dedication towards the research, particularly the public survey that highlighted the need for greater awareness, not just amongst the public but within Parliament itself.

In a powerful gesture, symbolizing the importance of safeguarding Tonga’s future, four young children presented the White Paper to Lord Tu’iha’angana. The accompanying message, “Our future is in your hands,” underscored the imperativeness of responsible decision-making, regarding deep-sea mining.

The soft launch of the white paper comes at a critical juncture for Tonga. The research presented by the CSFT exposes a stark contrast: the potential for short-term financial gain from deep-sea mining versus the very real risk of long-term environmental degradation, resource depletion, and social disruption.

The event brought together representatives from CSOs and other key stakeholders, the Tongan Ambassador to Japan, representatives from the Oceans 7, Government and Tupou Tertiary Institute (TTI).

Lord Tu’iha’angana echoed a strong sentiment conveyed by the youth, emphasizing, “This is the country’s future.”

CSFT Interim Executive Director, Sesimani Lokotui, presented the organisation’s historical footprints and commitment to navigating DSM issues and its implications for Tonga, urging the Tongan government to seriously reconsider its involvement with TOML where a thorough and transparent evaluation of all potential consequences - environmental, financial, social, and legal - is essential before

embarking on a path of deep-sea mining is needed.

CSFT reaffirmed their commitment for open dialogue and informed decision-making which are crucial for Tonga to secure a sustainable future for its people and its irreplaceable natural heritage.

White Paper’s author, Lori Osmundsen, unveiled the comprehensive white paper. Ms. Osmundsen’s presentation delved into the findings of the CSFT’s research, including a recent public survey that revealed a significant lack of public awareness about DSM activities within Tongan and international waters.

“Tonga’s vibrant culture, pristine ecosystems, and the well-being of its people are at stake,” the report reveals.

“The potential losses to current and future generations far outweigh the speculative income from DSM, which comes with enormous environmental and societal risks. Disassociating from the current contract with Tonga Offshore Mining Limited (TOML) may have some costs, but they pale in comparison to the price Tonga could pay for pursuing deep-sea mining.”

