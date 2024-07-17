The 12th Edition Of The Annual KidsRights Index Report (2024) Is Out

This year we present to you the 12th edition of the annual KidsRights Index Report (2024). The polycrisis impacting children’s rights across the world is deepening as young people continue to suffer from a multitude of crises, according to the KidsRights Index Report 2024 released today, the only ranking that annually and systematically reviews the global state of children’s rights worldwide.

This year’s study has revealed there has been a 21% rise of serious children’s rights violations in armed conflicts around the world, owing to conflicts in Israel and Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan, and many more countries across the globe. In Israel and Gaza alone, since October 2023 nearly 8,000 children have been killed.

Visit the KidsRights Index and the interactive map: https://www.kidsrights.org/research/kidsrights-index/

Marc Dullaert, KidsRights Founder and Chair, stated that:

“This year’s report highlights the devastating impact that the deepening polycrisis has had on children and their rights by undermining decades of progress on the protection of the next generation across the world. In particular, it is abundantly clear that we are now unlikely to meet the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals relating to children’s rights.

Therefore, Governments and humanitarian agencies around the world should look long and hard in the mirror and face this reality head-on by creating new plans that ensure we tackle each issue to protect children and provide them with a bright future ahead.”

Directly download the full report (PDF): https://files.kidsrights.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/16233907/KidsRights-Index-2024-Report.pdf

The KidsRights Index is the annual global index published by the KidsRights Foundation which charts how countries adhere to and are equipped to improve children’s rights. The KidsRights Index is an initiative of the KidsRights Foundation, in cooperation with Erasmus University Rotterdam: Erasmus School of Economics and the International Institute of Social Studies.

