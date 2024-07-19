‘Largest’ Displacements So Far In Gaza’s War Of Attrition: UN Aid Agencies

UN humanitarians issued a fresh alert on Thursday about having to cut rations in Gaza where fresh evacuation orders by the Israeli military have prompted “the largest displacements since October” across the enclave.

In addition to deep concerns about all those forcibly uprooted from their shelters and homes, the UN World Food Programme (WFP) warned that the delivery of lifesaving rations has become even more difficult than it was already.

“Many distribution points have had to shut down. Only a few bakeries remain operational,” the UN agency said in a post on X. “We urgently need increased deliveries of food and greater capacity to deliver hot meals,” WFP continued, as Israeli military action forces food distribution points in Gaza to close and relocate.

Ration cuts

In July so far, WFP has provided more than 600,000 people in Gaza with food assistance, and more than 500,000 people with food parcels and wheat flour.

It has reported having to further reduce rations in Gaza city to ensure broader coverage for people who have been newly displaced, according to update from the UN aid coordination office, OCHA, which also reported that the Israeli military on Wednesday stopped all aid missions from going north of Wadi Gaza, the river valley which divides the enclave in two.

Supplies out of reach

“This means humanitarian workers were unable to reach any of the hundreds of thousands of people in need. It also made it impossible for them to collect supplies from the northern entry point of Erez West,” OCHA noted, referring to the border crossing between northern Gaza and Israel that is also known as Beit Lahiya.

The UN aid office also noted multiple reports of military activity along the Israeli military road that separates north and south Gaza, as some 450 people crossed from Gaza city in the north to Deir al Balah governorate 14 kilometres (8.7 miles) further south on Wednesday alone, compared to just over 1,000 last week.

“Some of those new arrivals told aid workers that Israeli troops had shot at people trying to cross, forcing some of them to turn around,” the UN aid agency said, while citing additional unverified reports of people south of Wadi Gaza “being shot at while waiting for their relatives to cross into Deir al Balah”.

The UN food agency said that as of 14 July, 11 of the 18 bakeries it supports remained operational in Gaza providing support to several thousand families every day: seven in Deir al Balah, two in Gaza city and two in north Gaza.

“WFP still needs to deliver more fuel to the bakeries and other services, so they can provide emergency support to displaced families,” it said in an update to UN News.

“Basic commodities are available in markets in southern and central Gaza – but are unaffordable for many people – the shortage of commercial goods means food is sold at astronomical prices.”

In July, WFP reported working with 80 community kitchens across central and southern Gaza and Gaza city to distribute hot meals in Khan Younis, Deir El Balah, Gaza city and Rafah, reaching almost 185,000 people in total.

In June by contrast, WFP distributed an average of 400,000 meals daily across central and southern Gaza, as well as Gaza city.

Trucks still rolling

So far in July WFP has delivered more than 1,000 trucks carrying at least 7,600 metric tons of food and non-food items into Gaza through West Erez crossing in the far north, Gate 96 south of Gaza city and Kerem Shalom in the south, on behalf of humanitarian partners. Of those, 584 WFP trucks carried 6,800 metric tons of WFP aid.

Most people in Gaza have received food parcels and wheat flour - albeit less than normal – but the UN food agency reported having to reduce rations because of “limited” stocks in central and southern Gaza throughout July, with some areas receiving only wheat flour.

“To address shortages in commodities, rations were provided to ensure all kitchens have enough supplies for at least one week. Unless more commodities are received, hot meal partners will deplete stocks in days,” the UN agency warned.

West Bank violence unabated

Meanwhile in the West Bank including East Jerusalem, OCHA reported that between 7 October 2023 and 15 July 2024, 554 Palestinians have now been killed there, in addition to two more who died of wounds sustained prior to 7 October. The total includes 539 killed by Israeli forces, 10 by Israeli settlers and seven more where it is unclear whether the perpetrators were Israeli forces or settlers.

During the same period, 14 Israelis were killed by Palestinians in the West Bank, including nine members of Israeli forces and five settlers.

In Israel, attacks by Palestinians from the West Bank have claimed the lives of eight Israelis and four Palestinian perpetrators, the UN aid coordination office noted.

Lebanon strike kills three

And in a sign of the continuing escalation on Lebanon’s border area with northern Israel, the UN Children’s Fund, UNICEF, condemned a deadly airstrike on Tuesday.

“The killing of three more children by an airstrike today as they were reportedly playing in front of their home in South Lebanon is horrific,” the UN agency’s Lebanon office said on X. “Children must be protected under IHL [International Humanitarian Law]. “Our thoughts with their families. More children are at risk as long as the violence continues.”

