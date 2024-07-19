RSDP Puts Clean Water On Tap For Rural Momolu Community

The establishment of a solar-powered gravity-fed piped water supply project at Momolu community in North Guadalcanal Constituency (NGC) has significantly improved and transformed the lives of villagers by providing access to clean portable water.

The Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) was honoured and thrilled to join the community on the launch of their life-transforming project on July 6th, 2024.

Dubbed as a spring of life for the community, the project was funded by the Solomon Islands-People’s Republic of China (PRC) partnership through the Rural Sustainable Development Program (RSDP) implemented by MRD.

The project is valued at $109,768.00. It is another success story of the RSDP as it enhanced water accessibility and transformation of rural lives.

Access to clean and portable water has been a daily burden for old people, mothers, and children at Momolu Community since the establishment of the community many decades ago. The RSDP funding mobilized the community to purchase materials and support for the construction of a vital water project and accomplish a long-time dream at their doorstep.

Women and children daily walk long distances twice a day to fetch clean water for drinking and cooking and other water needs.

“Before the water supply, when we needed drinking water, we had no choice but to walk several hours to collect drinking water from nearby water sources and wells, even in bad weather.

“The change brought about by the RSDP water project has been profound.

“Now that we have a water supply in our village, life is much easier. We can get our drinking water just right outside our homes,” expressed Serah Kuri who represented the children, youths, and women in Momolu.

Kuri further said that for the past years, their community had struggled to have access to such a project but failed due to limited funds, not until June 21, 2024, that MRD recognised their need and approved their project proposal for water supply under the RSDP Program.

She said that accomplishing a project like this was not easy because it was amassed with challenges such as finding the right water source, coordinating the labour and materials, and motivating community members.

“…having this water project in place is a result of our community's sheer commitment and handwork with the wonderful funding support from PRC through RSDP.

“I knew it was worth it when I saw how children and mothers were suffering from the lack of clean water and I am happy to see that our community is so fortunate to reach another level of development,” Elated Kuri said.

The project supplies clean water to the community through eight (8) standpipes. The community now working towards building their proper sanitation.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary of MRD, Lottie Vaisekavea congratulated Momolu community for their hard work and for the milestone achievement.

“I want to encourage you to look after this very important community asset, from now on the community must start to think about the future and sustainability of your solar and water project,” he said.

He said the community’s involvement right from day one has been vital to getting a good outcome and today’s launch is a culmination of your labour and commitment.

The PS also recognized the leadership of their Honourable Member of Parliament and Minister of Health, Dr Paul Bosawai Popora who was also present at the handing over and launching of the project.

"I hope that we can continue striving to have the benefits of clean water forever. As a leader, people are watching and recognize your efforts and work ethic,” he added.

Hon. MP Dr Popora acknowledged MRD and PRC for this successful initiative.

“This is the kind of funding approach our community needs, RSDP is a straightforward initiative which aims to support our rural people to be development partners.

“It’s time we recognise RSDP and allow our rural people to be part of it. I want to see more funding go straight to the people down in the villages,” Hon. Popora stated.

Hon. Minister Popora also acknowledged the former PS of MRD Dr Samson Viulu for his previous leadership at MRD in establishing the RSDP program and hopes the new PS will carry on with the good work to help our rural people achieve their dreams.

Hon. Minister Dr Popora and PS Vaisekavea also expressed profound gratitude to PRC for funding support to RSDP which enables MRD to facilitate life-transforming projects to the rural communities in the country.

In addition to water supply projects, RSDP funding can finance other rural infrastructure and services such as roads and footpaths, coastal retaining walls, education and health facilities, sanitation, income-generating initiatives, and other priority needs.

