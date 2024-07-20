Eastern Afghanistan Reels From Fatal Storms; Dozens Dead, Hundreds Homeless

UN teams and humanitarian partners in Afghanistan are mobilizing in response to devastating windstorms and flash floods that have ravaged eastern regions of the country, resulting in dozens of fatalities and the destruction of hundreds of homes.

Nangarhar province, including its capital Jalalabad, is reported to be the hardest hit. This province also suffered from devastating floods in April. Other affected provinces include Badakhshan, Kunar, Laghman and Nuristan.

During the daily press briefing in New York, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric reported that a reception centre at Nangarhar’s Torkham border crossing, a primary entry point for people returning from Pakistan, has been heavily impacted by the storm.

“While assessments are ongoing, our humanitarian partners have deployed nine mobile health and nutrition teams, while our health partners have provided medical supplies to Nangahar Regional Hospital and Fatima Zuhra Hospital.”

Urgent needs

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) facilities, along with 400 tents at a nearby camp, have been damaged or destroyed.

Initial reports indicate that affected households urgently need access to food, shelter, health, and WASH services. Forty people are said to have died and more than 340 injured.

Protection and health risks are exacerbated by many flood-affected families sheltering outside their destroyed or damaged homes. There is also a critical need for mental health and psychosocial support services for the most affected families.

Unexploded ordinance hazards

UN refugee agency, UNHCR, reported that some areas affected by the flooding are feared to be contaminated with unexploded ordinances (UXOs) or mines, posing grave risks to civilians.

It also said most families have lost their sources of income, which is likely to push them into deeper vulnerabilities, while women and girls indicated feeling unsafe at water points, latrines, firewood collecting areas and open spaces with no shelter.

Resources lacking

Mr. Dujarric also highlighted the urgent need for additional funding to support those impacted.

“To date, we have received some $720 million – which is less than a quarter of what we need for this year’s $3 billion humanitarian appeal for Afghanistan,” he said

