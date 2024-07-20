Books Offer Novel Way To Counter Prison Overcrowding In The Philippines

A reading programme for prisoners in jails in the Philippines is supporting their education as well as enabling them to shorten their sentences.

The initiative supported by the UN office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in the Philippines is also expected to help ease chronic overcrowding in detention centres across the Southeast Asian nation.

Dave*, who is one month into a six-month sentence, spends up to eight hours a day in the library of the Iligan City Jail.

He’s currently engrossed in a graphic novel called El Filibusterismo, an adaptation of a story by the revered Filipino intellectual and political activist José Rizal.

“I like reading, especially historical fiction,” he told UN News on a visit to the jail. “Reading is a distraction; it helps to pass the time and takes my mind off my problems. It also gives me a sense of freedom I cannot get in the jail.”

Time off for good behaviour

Reading does not only provide Dave with a release from the monotony of daily life inside this facility, it also will help him to get a reduced sentence.

He is taking part in the Magbasa Tungo sa Paglaya or Read Your Way Out programme, supported by UNODC. For every 60 hours that prisoners in this jail spend reading each month, they can secure a 15-day reduction in their sentence.

“This is a big advantage for me, as I love reading. The more I read, the shorter my sentence,” said Dave. Working as a library assistant, he is also what is known as a reading buddy. His role is to encourage other prisoners to read and to help them choose books from the library.

Between 10 and 20 prisoners borrow books on a daily basis and the hope is to increase that number to include other prisoners who are not generally attracted to reading.

The library is stocked with a selection of books, both fiction and nonfiction in English and Tagalog, the Filipino national language.

There’s a selection of self-help and law books, which prisoners in this jail find particularly helpful as the vast majority are in pre-trial detention awaiting their day in court. There are also religious texts, catering for both the Muslim and Christian population in the jail.

The catalogue was researched in consultation with the National Library of the Philippines, which also provided training on running a library to corrections officers.

Chad Diaz, the head of the training section said: “It is a perfect idea. Our mission at the National Library is to reach all people, especially marginalized groups. It is also an excellent way to build the capacity of our brothers and sisters who have been deprived of their liberty.”

The pilot project at Iligan City Jail was launched in April 2024 and is already making a difference, according to Jail Officer Reiaine Sulit. “It was overwhelming when we received so many books. The prisoners were so happy,” she said. “I think reading brings a sense of calm to the jail.”

The jail, like many detention centres in the Philippines, is severely overcrowded. There are some 550 prisoners currently accommodated in a facility designed for just 270 people.

UNODC’s Rafael Bareto Souza, a Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice Officer, said the programme could help to reduce overcrowding in jails across the Philippines.

“The main objective is the decongestion of facilities, but it has the added benefit of increasing literacy rates and educational levels as well as helping the reintegration of prisoners back into society following their incarceration.”

Overcrowded prisons

Decongesting prisons has become a key priority for the Philippines government following a shift in policy towards a more humane approach to treating prisoners. Easing the overcrowding improves the conditions for prisoners and reduces the drain on services like healthcare.

The concept of reduced sentences based on reading is common in some Latin American and European countries, but “this incentive system for reducing sentences is the first in Asia,” said Rafael Bareto Souza. “It’s innovative and progressive and other countries in the region have expressed interest in the idea.”

Back at Iligan City Jail, the pages keep turning.

One prisoner was studying a law book entitled Evidence Explained in preparation for a meeting with his lawyer the following day. Another was discussing a self-help book with his reading buddy entitled Don’t Worry, whilst a third man was keen to read the novel The Count of Monte Cristo after watching the movie of the same name before he entered jail.

The tastes and preoccupations of the men may be different, but all will benefit from reduced sentences as a result of their engagement in the reading programme.

* not his real name

Captive readers: UNODC and prison libraries

UNODC worked with the prison authorities on a policy which aims to establish “one functional and sustainable library for each jail.”

UNODC kick-started the implementation of this policy by establishing 13 new jail libraries across the country (including Iligan City Jail), equipped with books, shelves, computers, and other materials.

In July 2023, 28 per cent of jails had at least some books available to prisoners. By early 2024, this number had increased by four per cent.

The expansion to 467 jails in the Philippines is planned to be carried out with the support of local governments through the regular budget for public libraries in the community.

© Scoop Media

