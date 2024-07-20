New Support Needed Amid Preparations For Ukraine’s Third Wartime Winter

A new $100 million financial contribution will be given to support displaced and war-affected people in Ukraine as they prepare for the third winter since the start of Russia’s invasion, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi announced on Thursday during his third wartime visit to Kharkiv.

“Kharkiv holds a special place in our efforts to support the people of Ukraine. I have seen firsthand the impact of the continued attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, and the consequences on millions of civilians. But I have also witnessed tireless reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts, further proof of the strength and resilience of the Government of Ukraine and its people,” he said.

Kharkiv continues to host about 200,000 internally displaced people. The situation there escalated in May when a new ground offensive by the Russian Federation Armed Forces forced over 10,000 people in frontline communities to evacuate to Kharkiv city.

As head of the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, Mr. Grandi is calling on greater international support to “address the needs and to demonstrate our continued solidarity with the people of Ukraine.”

Winter response plan

UNHCR is concerned that the upcoming winter conditions in Kharkiv could make matters increasingly difficult, forcing many people to leave and seek protection elsewhere.

To prevent this from happening, UNHCR has launched a comprehensive winter response plan as a part of a broader UN appeal to provide people with cash, help them repair homes or insulate them before cold arrives, and pay energy bills.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

As an initial contribution, Mr. Grandi, in coordination with the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, gave 10 generators to provide alternative energy sources and to keep critical services operational.

“We are grateful to UNHCR for the provided generators for seven communities in Kharkiv region. This equipment is intended for critical infrastructure facilities in towns and villages, and will be extremely important in the situation of power outages,” said Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv oblast state administration.

“This support helps us resist Russian terrorist attacks on our energy infrastructure. Such assistance will strengthen our energy system to better prepare for the autumn and winter period and get through the heating season,” the Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine, Svitlana Hrynchuk, added.

‘Ukraine is Home’ digital innovation

The innovative ‘Ukraine is Home’ digital information platform was also officially launched by UNHCR on Thursday.

It is designed to help Ukrainian refugees and internally displaced people make informed decisions regarding potential return – or continued stay in host communities – by providing timely and impartial information to millions of people displaced by the war.

“We must continue supporting refugees from Ukraine, but we must also be ready to assist them return to their homes, whenever they think it is safe and the right time to do so,” Mr. Grandi stressed.

© Scoop Media

