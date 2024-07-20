Bangladesh Student Protests, Yemen’s Maternal Deaths, Mandela Day, Honouring LGBT Rights At EuroGames 2024

The UN chief urged the Government of Bangladesh on Thursday to create an environment that allows proper dialogue with student protesters following weeks of demonstrations in the South Asian country.

UN Secretary-General, António Guterres expressed concern about the reported deaths and injuries in Bangladesh amid student protests and is calling for a thorough Government investigations into all acts of violence.

About two weeks ago, student protests erupted on university campuses in the capital Dhaka and other cities, demanding an end to the Government job quota system, amid rising unemployment. News reports indicate that more than a dozen people have died during the protests.

Violence ‘never a solution’

The UN is calling on both sides to improve communication and negotiate in order to de-escalate the standoff.

“Violence is never a solution. The Secretary-General encourages meaningful and constructive participation of youth in building a better world,” said UN Spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, at the daily press briefing in New York.

Mr. Dujarric told journalists that Secretary-General António Guterres, has been following the situation closely and is “deeply concerned” about the dozens of deaths and hundreds of injuries that have been reported which has included violence against journalists covering the protests.

“It is important that we see restraint on all sides…The violence is not going to lead anywhere,” Mr. Dujarric said.

A Yemeni woman dies every two hours during pregnancy or childbirth: UNFPA

Despite a lull in Yemen’s nine-year war - the destruction of healthcare there has meant a woman dies every two hours during pregnancy or childbirth.

That’s according to UN sexual and reproductive health agency UNFPA, which said that Yemen has high rates of preventable maternal deaths, with 5.5 million women having no or limited access to reproductive health services.

Six out of 10 births occur without a skilled midwife which increases the risk of complications and deaths, UNFPA noted.

On 10 July, the Yemeni government announced a 70 per cent reduction in international funding for the health sector and called on regional and international organizations to provide sustainable support to maintain essential health services

The UN says the war has destroyed most sectors in Yemen, including healthcare and caused one of the worst humanitarian crises.

Needs are immense with 18.2 million people - over half the country's population - requiring humanitarian assistance and protection services.

Build a better world, urges UN chief marking Mandela Day

As Nelson Mandela Day got underway on Thursday, UN chief António Guterres, remembered the former South African President and activist for the “extraordinary difference” he made in building a better world.

Mr. Guterres said this year’s theme for Nelson Mandela International Day reminds us that ‘'combating poverty and inequality is in our hands.'

“Our world is unequal and divided,” the Secretary-General said. “Hunger and poverty are rife.”

Mr. Guterres said all of humanity is responsible for “planet-wrecking greenhouse gases” and insists that societies must choose another path.

“We can choose to eradicate poverty. We can choose to end inequality,” the Secretary-General said.

“Every one of us can contribute – through actions large and small,” he said.

Building a better world

Mr. Guterres is joining with the Nelson Mandela Foundation on the day to encourage people to engage in 67 minutes of public service, one minute for every year the activist campaigned for justice.

“Together, let’s honour Madiba’s legacy and turn our hands towards building a better world for all,” he added.

UN rights chief highlights calls for greater LGBTQI+ protection at EuroGames

UN human rights chief Volker Türk on Thursday used the occasion of the EuroGames 2024 in Vienna, Europe's largest LGBTQI+ sports event, to express concern over a rise in violence against the LGBTQI+ community.

The High Commissioner who heads up OHCHR said the games are important as they offer a safe environment for diversity.

“They welcome and include so many wonderful athletes, challenge stereotypes, and empower LGBTIQ+ people to embrace their true selves and to engage equally in the world of sport,” he said.

He said the world needs more spaces like this as discrimination toward the LGBTIQ+ community continues.

Setbacks and progress

Mr. Türk noted that there has been a decrease in human rights and gender equality, citing attempts to ban sexual orientation and gender identity information.

Further, he said that violence toward the LGBTIQ+ community has increased and fewer than one in five people feel they are able to appropriately report these attacks.

In contrast, he mentioned notable progress including decriminalisation of consensual same-sex relationships in parts of Africa, Asia and the Caribbean, inclusion of human rights policy adoptions in the world of sport and more.

“But there is still a long way to go to ensure full respect for human rights in sport, Mr. Türk said.

He called on sports federations to practice “zero tolerance” of discriminatory policies and advance human rights, urging UN Member States to “fully and proactively” address issues affecting the LGBTIQ+ community and prevent further violations.

