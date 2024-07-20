UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk Calls For Accountability And Dialogue In Bangladesh

I am deeply concerned by this week’s violence in Bangladesh, resulting in reports of dozens of deaths and hundreds of injuries. The attacks on student protesters are particularly shocking and unacceptable. There must be impartial, prompt and exhaustive investigations into these attacks, and those responsible held to account.

I urge all sides to exercise restraint and call on the security forces to ensure that any use of force is strictly in line with the requirements of international human rights law. I am also very worried by reports about the deployment of paramilitary police units such as the Border Guard Bangladesh and the Rapid Action Battalion, which have long track records of violations.

The Government should take the necessary measures to ensure the protection and safety of the students participating in peaceful protests, and to guarantee the right to freedom of assembly and expression without fear of attacks against their lives and physical integrity, or other forms of repression.

Bangladesh’s political leaders must work with the country’s young population to find solutions to the ongoing challenges and focus on the country’s growth and development. Dialogue is the best and only way forward.

The shutting down of the Internet is also of concern as it disproportionately restricts the enjoyment of the right to freedom of expression, including freedom to seek, receive and impart information – particularly in the midst of a crisis. We urge the authorities to restore Internet access without further delay.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

