UN Stresses Value Of Cooperation With Key Organizations Across Eurasia

The UN relies on cooperation with regional and subregional organizations “now, more than ever” amid mounting global tensions and challenges, a senior official said on Friday in a briefing to the Security Council.

Elizabeth Spehar, Assistant Secretary-General for Peacebuilding Support, was speaking during a meeting on UN collaboration with the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in maintaining international peace and security.

Their members span Europe and Asia and include China, Russia, several former Soviet States, India, Pakistan and Iran.

Partnership for peace

Ms. Spehar noted that the founders of the UN recognized the need for collective efforts to ensure peace in an increasingly complex world, which requires partnership at all levels.

“Now, more than ever, a more effective United Nations relies on stronger and deepened cooperation with regional and subregional organizations,” she said.

“Today, the stakes for international peace and security could not be higher. Tensions and competition among States challenge the principles set out in the UN Charter, resulting in lost trust, new conflicts, and the risks of escalation and spillover affecting all regions, including Eurasia," she said. “This also impacts our ability to respond effectively to challenges worldwide.”

Security and climate threats

Ms. Spehar said the meeting was taking place at a time when the Eurasian region faces rising tensions and emerging threats that require joint action.

These challenges range from security - preventing violent extremism, countering trafficking, and unresolved border issues, for example – to climate change impacts, such as accelerated melting of glaciers and water scarcity.

She highlighted the work of the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia which actively engages with the three organizations, including towards implementing the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy.

Focus is also given to how developments in Afghanistan have an impact on regional stability.

“Regarding Ukraine, as the Secretary-General noted on various occasions, it is time for a just peace based on the UN Charter, international law and General Assembly resolutions,” she said. “The United Nations is ready to support all meaningful efforts and initiatives towards this end.”

The heads of the three organizations also addressed the Council.

Central role for the UN

SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming pointed to the current “complex and profound changes” affecting international relations, with new threats and challenges constantly emerging.

“As a result, global peace and development are confronted with a variety of uncertainties and destabilizing factors. Under these circumstances no country or regional organization can stay immune,” he said.

“We need and we must promote international cooperation, with the UN playing a central coordinating role to jointly respond to the threats and challenges and jointly maintain security, stability, development and prosperity at regional and international levels.”

New models of cooperation

The CSTO believes that countries alone cannot counter the increasing threats and challenges today, Secretary-General Imangali Tasmagambetov said in his remarks.

He noted that the functions of regional organizations have expanded over the time that the UN has been in existence and “they are closer to the source of problems”, see conflicts as they emerge, and take preventive steps, based on available resources.

“By strengthening regional stability based on national interests of Member States, regional organizations can shape an alternative to the ineffective and outdated models of cooperation and create new and more effective mechanisms to ensure cooperation,” he said.

“Therefore, they contribute to expanding possibilities for free and successful internal development of States by implementing mutually beneficial and equal international cooperation in the emerging multipolar world.”

Towards greater cooperation

Cooperation with UN entities “has always been and continues to be a priority area of international activity” for the CIS, said Secretary-General Sergey Lebedev.

The various meetings and events between the two organizations “clearly point to the fact that there are still prospects for expanding our cooperation,” he added.

Mr. Lebedev expressed readiness to boost cooperation, including to strengthen international security and in the humanitarian and economic spheres, “guided always by the Charter of the United Nations and generally accepted principles, norms and principles of international law.”

