Comment By UN Human Rights Spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan On The Enforced Disappearance Of Two Activists In Guinea

Sunday, 21 July 2024, 4:23 pm
Press Release: OHCHR

We are extremely worried about the disappearance of two activists in the Republic of Guinea. Oumar Sylla (also known as Foniké Mengué) and Mamadou Billo Bah, leaders of the National Front for the Defence of the Constitution (FNDC), a civic movement, were arrested by security forces on 9 July in the capital, along with Mohamed Cissé, FNDC coordinator in Matoto, Conakry. Reports indicate that the arrest was carried out violently and without warrant.

While Cissé was released the following day, the fate of Sylla and Bah remains unknown, raising concerns about arbitrary detention and enforced disappearance, in violation of international human rights law. The Attorney-General has publicly asserted that they were not held in any official detention centre. We have also received reports indicating that they were subjected to acts of torture, inhumane and degrading treatment.

We urge the transitional authorities in Guinea to immediately and unconditionally release the two activists, unless formally charged in accordance with established judicial procedures, guaranteeing their right to an adequate legal defence. The authorities should also conduct a prompt and independent investigation into the circumstances of their detention, disappearance as well the reports of torture and other forms of ill treatment. All those responsible for any violations of their human rights must be held accountable.

The rights to freedom of opinion, expression and peaceful assembly of all Guineans, including opposition activists, must be protected.

