Solidarity With Peru's National Strike For Democracy And Labour Rights

Monday, 22 July 2024, 4:04 am
Press Release: ITUC

The ITUC strongly supports the national strike in Peru, taking place today, calling for the full restoration of democracy and respect for fundamental human and labour rights.

This strike is a critical response to the escalating political and economic crisis in the country, which has severely impacted workers.

"The situation in Peru is dire, with systematic violations of workers' rights," said ITUC General Secretary Luc Triangle. "We stand in solidarity with Peruvian workers and all those affected by the government's oppressive actions. The demand for democracy and the protection of human rights is urgent and essential."

Human rights violations have been rampant, with peaceful protesters met with tear gas and brutality. In 2022, 49 protesters were killed, yet no accountability has been established despite condemnation from multiple international bodies.

The ongoing legislative reforms in Peru further undermine civil and human rights, affecting the political, judicial, and electoral systems, and include modifications to amnesty laws for crimes against humanity and laws favouring economic power groups over human rights. The 2024 ITUC Global Rights Index lists Peru as a country with systematic violations of rights, reflecting this legislative and political environment.

The impact on vulnerable populations is severe, with youth, women, and indigenous communities disproportionately affected by the deteriorating conditions.

"We fully support the Peruvian people. The fight for democracy and fundamental rights is not just a national issue but a global one. Together, we will push back against authoritarianism and ensure that workers' rights are upheld everywhere," concluded Luc Triangle

