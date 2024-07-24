Sudan War: Nearly 26 Million Going Hungry Due To Rising Food Prices, Access Challenges

Nearly 26 million people in war-torn Sudan are not getting enough to eat, the UN reported on Tuesday, citing its humanitarian affairs office, OCHA.

“To give you an example, that is equivalent to the entire population of Australia,” UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric told journalists attending his daily briefing in New York.

He said OCHA “continues to be extremely alarmed by the worsening food situation in the country” and the 26 million figure includes 750,000 people who are “just one step away from famine”.

Situation set to worsen

In Sudan, rising food prices, access challenges, and the impact of conflict are compounding people's limited access to food.

Last month, the price of local food increased by 16 per cent when compared to May and is 120 per cent higher than in June 2023.

“People's hardship is only set to worsen as the rainy season takes hold,” said Mr. Dujarric.

He explained that the Tine border crossing – which is used to transport goods from Chad into the Darfur region of Sudan – is currently impassable due to heavy rains and flooding. Many routes in the southern part of Sudan are also inaccessible.

‘A worst-case scenario’

Mr. Dujarric warned that “people in Sudan are facing a worst-case scenario” while humanitarians there urgently need access via all possible routes to avert a further deterioration of the situation.

He also highlighted the crucial need for financial support, noting that a $2.7 billion plan to cover humanitarian operations this year is only 30 per cent funded.

Fact-Finding Mission documents grave violations

Separately, the UN Independent International Fact-Finding Mission for the Sudan called on the international community to urgently step up efforts to end the war, which recently entered a second year.

The Mission – established by the UN Human Rights Council - has just concluded a three-week visit to neighbouring Chad where it documented disturbing patterns of grave human rights violations stemming from the conflict.

The three members met Sudanese refugees who detailed firsthand accounts of horrific acts of killings, sexual violence including gang rape, arbitrary detention, torture, enforced disappearances, looting, the burning of houses, and the use of child soldiers.

Sexual violence as punishment

They noted that many of the violations appear to be particularly targeted against professionals such as lawyers, human rights defenders, teachers, and doctors. Forced displacement was a common feature.

“It was disheartening to hear the testimonies of the victims of sexual violence,” said Expert Member Mona Rishmawi.

“This violence appears to take place during captivity and while the women and girls are fleeing. Sometimes it is to punish a woman who is actively standing up for her community. Sometimes it is random and opportunistic.”

The Fact-Finding Mission also heard views on the steps that could and should be taken to break the recurring cycle of violence and ensure accountability, justice and support for victims.

“I admire the courage of the many widows we have encountered in the camps,” said Expert Member Joy Ngozi Ezeilo. “No one deserves to go through such cruel life-changing experiences."

Needs exceed available support

While acknowledging the tremendous efforts made by the Chadian authorities, UN entities and other humanitarian responders, the experts said “it is clear that needs exceed the available support”.

Chande Othman, Chair of the Fact-Finding Mission, stressed that the entire international community must respond.

“UN entities and humanitarian groups are in dire need of greater financial and other assistance to ensure Sudanese refugees and Chadian returnees have access to basic facilities, including nutrition, hygienic needs, healthcare, and education,” he said.

Support host communities

The Mission also called on the international community to increase humanitarian support to Chadian communities that are hosting the refugees, which are under immense pressure.

The border town of Adre alone is hosting more than 200,000 Sudanese refugees - at least five times its original size.

As with all independent experts appointed by the Human Rights Council, the members of the Mission are not UN staff and do not receive payment for their work.

© Scoop Media

