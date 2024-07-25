Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Comment By UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk On Killings In Papua New Guinea

Thursday, 25 July 2024, 4:19 am
Press Release: OHCHR

Geneva, 24 July 2024

I am horrified by the shocking eruption of deadly violence in Papua New Guinea, seemingly as the result of a dispute over land and lake ownership and user rights.

According to reports, attacks on three villages in East Sepik province on 16 and 18 July left at least 26 people dead, including 16 children. This number could rise to over 50, as local authorities search for missing people. In addition, more than 200 villagers fled as their homes were torched.

I urge the authorities to conduct prompt, impartial and transparent investigations and to ensure those responsible are held to account. It is also vital that victims and their families receive reparations, including adequate housing, effective protection against further attacks and necessary psychosocial support.

I also call on the authorities to work in and with the affected communities to address the root causes of land and lake disputes, and so prevent recurrence of further violence.

