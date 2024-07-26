Bangladesh: Türk Decries Government Crackdown, Urges Respect For International Human Rights Standards

GENEVA (25 July 2024) – UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk today called on the Bangladesh Government urgently to disclose full details about last week’s crackdown on protests amid growing accounts of horrific violence, and to ensure all law enforcement operations abide by international human rights norms and standards.

Latest reports indicate that more than 170 people were killed and over a thousand injured - some of whom were denied medical care - and many are missing following protests by students and youth movements against government policies. At least two journalists were reportedly killed and scores of others injured. Hundreds of people were also reportedly arrested, including opposition figures.

“We understand that many people were subjected to violent attacks by groups reportedly affiliated with the Government, and no effort was made to protect them,” said the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

“In order to begin to rebuild gravely-damaged public trust and create an environment conducive to public dialogue on the underlying concerns that led to this wave of violence, I urge the Government to ensure that all operations of law enforcement agencies are conducted strictly in line with international human rights norms and standards, particularly regarding the policing of protests, including use of force.”

Türk called on the Government to restore full Internet access to allow all people, including journalists and media outlets, to communicate freely and in line with international law. He added the Government must provide the details of those killed, injured, or detained for the benefit of their families.

“Blunt measures such as a blanket deliberate Internet shutdown for a prolonged period contravene international law, affecting States’ obligations to respect freedom of expression and the right to peaceful assembly, as well as a wide range of other rights, including freedom of association and of movement, the rights to health and education, and a number of economic rights,” the High Commissioner said.

“Internet shutdowns can also reduce public scrutiny and knowledge of conduct of law enforcement agencies, and so risk heightening impunity for their actions."

The High Commissioner called for an impartial, independent and transparent investigation into all alleged human rights violations, offering his Office’s support in this regard.

He urged authorities provide guarantees of non-recurrence and an assurance there would be no reprisals against those involved in the protests. Longer-term, he added, comprehensive security sector reform would also be important to prevent future abuses and safeguard the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association.

Türk said he hoped the Supreme Court’s decision on Sunday to substantially narrow the quota system for government jobs - a system that had set off last week’s protests - may open space for confidence-building, leading to meaningful and inclusive dialogue to address underlying issues and grievances. He appealed to all political actors to avoid any statements or actions that could constitute incitement to violence or lead to a further crackdown on dissent.

