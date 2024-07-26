Bangladesh: UN Experts Call For Immediate End To Violent Crackdown And Full Accountability For Human Rights Violations

GENEVA (25 July 2024) – UN experts today called on the Bangladesh government to immediately end the violent crackdown against protestors and political opponents, restore access to the Internet and ensure accountability for human rights violations.

“We have been alarmed by the large number of unlawful killings, possible enforced disappearances and detention of over 500 people,” said the experts.

“We are deeply concerned by reports of targeted attacks, threats, intimidation and retaliation by the authorities against the protest leaders, political activists and journalists ” the experts added.

Local media report that at least 160 people including two policemen, are confirmed dead, with the actual death count likely to be much higher. At least two journalists have been killed and several others injured. There are also disturbing reports of journalists being threatened by the authorities for their news reporting.

“Prompt, full, independent and impartial investigations must be carried out into all human rights violations,” the experts said.

Given the Bangladesh government’s history of broken promises and false assurances on human rights, the experts urged the government to initiate a credible accountability process with support of the United Nations..

“We call on the authorities to immediately release all peaceful protestors and ensure full due process for those who are charged and prosecuted in connection with their role in the violence”, they said.

Since 1 July 2024, students across the country have been protesting against the re-instatement of a quota system for Government jobs. Violence erupted on 15 July, when Government-aligned youth groups attacked the peaceful protestors. The law enforcement authorities reportedly came in support of the government-aligned groups and used excessive force, including live bullets, against the unarmed protestors. Some of the protestors retaliated, destroying and burning public property and vehicles, and on 18 July the government announced a nationwide curfew and called in the army to restore law and order with shoot-on-sight orders.

On 18 July the authorities shut down broadband and mobile Internet, preventing access to websites, social media and web-based mobile phone communications. It drastically restricted news coverage and access to information. Mobile phone communication has also been disrupted, effectively cutting off the country from the outside world

“The Government needs to restore the Internet immediately and allow local and foreign media full access to report the news without threat or pressure” they emphasized.

“The news blackout and internet shutdown adds to the distress of ordinary people who cannot communicate or access essential digital service, allows atrocities to go unreported and for rumours and disinformation to proliferate.

“Total transparency and accuracy on the numbers of those detained, killed or subjected to other human rights violations, as well as careful preservation of evidence are essential for ensure accountability and restore public trust.”

“The court’s recent decision to scale back the controversial quota system is important but it will not be enough by itself to restore people’s trust and confidence in the government. For that the government needs to take responsibility and ensure a credible process of investigation and accountability to hold perpetrators to account,” the experts reiterated.

The experts are in contact with the Government of Bangladesh on this matter.

