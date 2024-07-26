NZ Army Instructors March Out With Fijian Recruits For The First Time

Corporal Laura McFadzien marches with the RFMF graduates (Photo credit: RFMF media)

For the first time, New Zealand Army instructors have participated in the marching out of Republic of Fiji Military Force (RFMF) recruits.

Sergeant Andrew Shaw, Corporal Darby Taunoa and Corporal Laura McFadzien took the Platoon Sergeant places for the march out of 192 recruits, performed in front of Fiji’s President, His Excellency Wiliame Katonivere, in Suva last week.

The three are instructors at The Army Depot (TAD) in Waiouru and have been in Fiji since April instructing the Basic Recruit Course.

Military training is an integral part of the New Zealand Defence Force’s (NZDF) Mutual Assistance Programme, which supports interoperability, standardisation and all arms progression across partner courses between the NZDF and RFMF.

It was the first time Sergeant Shaw had instructed on a course outside of New Zealand and he appreciated the opportunity.

“It’s been a significant honour and a privilege for us all to instruct alongside the officers and non-commissioned officers of Fiji’s Force Training Group (FTG), especially given our strong history between both defence forces,” he said.

RFMF FTG Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Jerry Waqanisau, says the RFMF relationship with the NZDF is one that is deep and always cherished.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“It is steeped in a joint history developed during the Solomon Islands campaign in the Second World War and continued through to permanent training staff posted to the RFMF until the late 1980s.

“These exchanges are a reinvigoration of our past and will help us reflect and develop an intimate future that adds value to both forces.”

The three NZ Army instructors had been great ambassadors and would be sorely missed, Lieutenant Waqanisau said.

“We met as strangers and they now depart as close friends. We often say, ‘ke vakarau vei keitou na lako ke dou sa tiko madaga’, which translates to ‘if it were up to us, we would not let you leave’.”

The NZ Army’s Brigadier Matthew Weston says the exercise and instruction schedule with the RFMF is busy.

There are 116 NZ Army personnel in Fiji for the Officer Cadet School Exercise Veitokani and in September, 50 personnel will take part in multinational Exercise Cartwheel in the Nausori Highlands.

Back in New Zealand, the RFMF has an instructor at our Officer Cadet School with another having completed the Senior Non Commissioned Officer Promotional Course in Waiouru, now training recruits at TAD.

“With our RFMF friends we’re sharing world class instruction, strengthening relationships and supporting best practices and interoperability in the Pacific,” Brigadier Weston said.

© Scoop Media

