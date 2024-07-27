New ECOSOC President To Focus On Safe Migration, AI For Sustainable Development

A veteran Canadian politician and diplomat was on Thursday elected President of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), which lies at the centre of the Organization’s efforts to advance sustainable development

Robert Rae currently serves as Canada’s Ambassador to the UN and chair of ECOSOC’s Ad Hoc Advisory Group on Haiti. He succeeds Paula Narváez Ojeda of Chile.

The 54-member Council also elected three new Vice-Presidents: Lok Bahadur Thapa (Nepal), Krzysztof Szczerski (Poland) and Maritza Chan Valverde (Costa Rica).

They represent the Asia-Pacific, Eastern European, and Latin America and Caribbean States, respectively.

A vice-president from the African States regional group will be elected at a later date.

SDGs off track

Delivering his inaugural address in a mixture of French and English, Mr. Rae noted that this was a crucial moment for the UN.

The international community is now past the halfway point for implementing Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development, while over 80 per cent of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are off track.

While acknowledging the “bad news”, he also pointed to the “good news”, as greater efforts can at least ensure there is no more backsliding.

“We can also learn more from countries that are succeeding,” he added.

Three main priorities

Mr. Rae also outlined his priorities, which include continued focus on the global displacement crisis.

“We need to ensure that the rights of those on the move are protected; that they are supported by regular migration and by refugee protection pathways,” he said, while underscoring the need for “predictable and equitable responsibility sharing”.

Harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate implementation of the SDGs, and deepening engagement with international financial institutions, are his other priorities.

Regarding the latter, he said this engagement is to address gaps in financing for development and for fragile and conflict-affected countries.

Mr. Rae also highlighted other important themes for his presidency, including gender equality, which he said “is not only a fundamental human right…but a necessary foundation for a peaceful, prosperous and, therefore, sustainable world.”

Harness the power

The outgoing ECOSOC President, Paula Narváez Ojeda, reflected on her tenure during “a difficult global situation” marked by escalating conflict, worsening food insecurity, a rise in extreme poverty, deepening inequality and increasing effects of climate change.

“The Council is essential to achieving effective multilateralism that is fair, representative and interconnected,” she said, speaking in Spanish.

Ms. Narváez Ojeda concluded her remarks by inviting members to “really harness this rich institutional network” to channel efforts towards achieving the SDGs.

