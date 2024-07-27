Security Council Debates Weapon Transfers To Ukraine

The transfer of arms to Ukraine was the focus of debate in the UN Security Council on Thursday in the latest meeting convened by Russia to address the issue.

Deputy UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, Adedeji Ebo, briefed ambassadors and also provided an update on casualty figures.

Mr. Ebo said that since the last briefing on 14 June, "the provision of military assistance and transfers of arms and ammunition to the armed forces of Ukraine has continued in the context of the full-scale invasion of that country, launched by the Russian Federation on 24 February 2022, in violation of the UN Charter and international law."

According to publicly available information, the transfers have reportedly included heavy conventional weapons such as battle tanks, armoured combat vehicles and helicopters, as well as small arms and light weapons, anti-personnel mines and cluster munitions.

“In addition, there have been reports of States transferring, or planning to transfer, weapons such as uncrewed aerial vehicles, ballistic missiles and ammunition to the Russian armed forces and that these weapons have been used in Ukraine,” he said.

Weapons and conflict escalation

He stressed that the influx of weapons and ammunition into areas where armed conflicts are occurring can contribute to escalation. It also presents significant risk of diversion and proliferation, even after the fighting has ended.

“Any transfer of weapons and ammunition must take place consistently with the applicable international legal framework, including of course, relevant Security Council resolutions,” he said.

He told the Council that measures to address the risk of weapons diversion are key for preventing further instability and insecurity in Ukraine. They will also be crucial to post-conflict recovery.

He recalled that last month, countries met to review progress towards implementing the UN Programme of Action on Small Arms and Light Weapons and its International Tracing Instrument.

They also adopted, by consensus, measures to prevent, combat and eradicate the illicit trade in small arms and light weapons for the period through 2030.

He called for States to implement these and other related commitments, and their obligations under other instruments, to prevent the diversion of arms and regulate the international arms trade.

Casualties likely to be higher

Turning to casualties, Mr. Ebo said 11,430 people have been killed in Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion, and 23,228 injured, according to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR). However, the actual figures are likely to be much higher.

OHCHR also reported that 72 percent of civilian casualties in June occurred as a result of artillery shelling, multiple-launch rocket systems and aerial bombardments, while just over a quarter - 26 per cent - were caused by missile and loitering munitions strikes.

Furthermore, the number of casualties among children in June was the highest so far this year, which he described as deeply concerning.

“The use of armed uncrewed aerial vehicles and missiles continues to cause civilian deaths and injuries as well as damage to civilian infrastructure,” he said.

“In addition, there have also been reports of an increasing number of cross-borde strikes using missiles and uncrewed aerial vehicles by Ukraine inside the Russian Federation, with some, according to the Russian authorities, reportedly resulting in civilian casualties.”

Mr. Ebo urged all parties to refrain from actions that could endanger civilians.

He underlined that the UN will continue to work towards peace in Ukraine “in line with international law, including the UN Charter, and relevant General Assembly resolutions.”

