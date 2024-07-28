Oil Tanker Sinks, Hundreds Of Thousands Affected As ‘super Typhoon’ Batters Philippines

Over 1.5 million people have been affected in the Philippines, where a state of calamity was declared this week in Metro Manila and nearby areas, as Super Typhoon Gaemi swept through the island nation, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OHCA) has reported.

An oil tanker carrying 1.4 million litres of fuel also sank in rough seas off the capital, in the Manila Bay.

Now downgraded to a typhoon, Gaemi (locally called Carina) combined with effects of southwest monsoons to bring intense rains and winds to western Luzon Island, home to over half of the Filipino population.

Close to 400,000 people were affected by the rains and floods on Wednesday alone, including about 198,000 who sought refuge in evacuation centres. At least 13 people have been killed, with reports that two more may have perished.

In addition, La Mesa Dam, located near Metro Manila capital region, reached its spilling level, OCHA said in a flash update issued late on Thursday.

Water levels in the Dam have since returned to normal levels and the storm exited the Philippine area on Thursday, OCHA added. There have also been some improvements in the weather, but rains are forecast to continue into the weekend.

Oil tanker capsizes

Aside from the human impact, an oil tanker carrying 1.4 million litres (about 400,000 gallons) of industrial fuel sank in the Manila Bay amidst the strong waves and winds.

The Philippine Coast Guard rescued 16 of the 17 crew from the ship but containing the oil spill is complicated by strong winds and sea conditions.

The spill is said to have stretched out over several kilometres and could reach the shores of capital Manila, according to media reports. The ship, Motor Tanker (MT) Terra Nova has reportedly not broken up.

There are fears that that the spill could severely impact the marine environment as well as the livelihoods of fisher communities that depend on the seas.

Government-led response

OCHA further reported that the Government of the Philippines is taking the lead in coordinating response and early recovery efforts.

Authorities have distributed more than 360,000 family food packets and are clearing roads damaged by rains and landslides.

Humanitarian agencies, such as the Philippine Red Cross mobilized first aid stations and ambulances across Manila, Pasig and Bataan. It also distributed hot meals and provided psychosocial support.

Detailed assessments are ongoing, and priority needs identified thus far include hygiene kits and cleaning kits, logistics, prophylaxis for the prevention of waterborne diseases, food items, and potable water.

School year worries

With widespread flooding, road closures and power outages reported in rural areas, and the new school year starting on Monday (29 July), the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) voiced deep concern over the impact on children.

“In any emergency, children are among those who suffer the most. They continue to bear the brunt of extreme weather events exacerbated by climate change,” the agency said in a news release.

It added that the Philippines had the highest number of children displaced in the last six years from weather-related events, 9.7 million, and that 97 per cent of children there experienced three or more types of hazards.

Help children contribute

“Children in the Philippines should not have to fear for their lives every time a strong typhoon comes,” acting head of UNICEF in the country Edgar Donoso Paz said.

He added that while the climate crisis is threating their future and exposing them to harm, children and young people should be involved in resilience and adaptation efforts.

“While they are vulnerable, children and young people do have an active role to play in reducing risk and working with adults. They bring critical skills, experiences, and creative solutions,” he added.

