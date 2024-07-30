End The Stigma On Menstruation

Women and girls still have social, political and cultural barriers to controlling their sexual and reproductive health.

This was the sentiment shared by FWRM Governance Board Chair Daiana Buresova as she opened the third “Let’s Talk Period” festival on Saturday in Suva, for more than one hundred participants from diverse communities within the Suva and Nausori corridor.

“The culture of silence around periods means that issues such as affordability of quality menstrual products, menstruation during disasters, the provision of proper WASH facilities and more are not addressed. It is time to talk about these issues openly in our communities and in our homes so women and girls’ sexual and reproductive health needs are taken care of,” FWRM Executive Director, Nalini Singh added.

The participants were divided into groups and guided through information booths which displayed menstrual products, disseminated information on sexual and reproductive health and discussed issues surrounding menstruation.

“This is a lived reality for most women and girls. No one should start their period without knowing what is happening to their body and without having the proper facilities to take care of their menstrual hygiene and health,” Ms Singh said.

Global statistics by UNICEF in 2022 found that stigma, poverty, and lack of access to basic services like toilets and water are main reasons why menstrual health and hygiene needs are unmet, increasing women and girls’ risk of infections. UNICEF also stated that at least 1 in 10 women and girls in rural areas across 12 countries did not have a private place to wash and change during their last period.

“It was an exciting, fun and interesting day for me and I have learnt so many new things. We should not be ashamed to talk about periods and instead be more open about it and advocate for more discussions on menstruation,” participant, Sashi of Samabula said.

The festival is a platform used to build agency of women and girls and to continue advocacy on addressing intergenerational needs on advancing menstrual health in Fiji.

FWRM acknowledges and thanks everyone that attended the festival - girls, young women, parents and our partners. It is our hope that this festival segues into more conversations about menstruation. Let us all make more effort to end the stigma.

The 2024 Let’s Talk Period festival was coordinated by the Fiji Women’s Rights Movement with collaboration from Reproductive and Family Health Association of Fiji, Alliance for Future Generation, Young Feminist Network, Emerging Leaders Forum Alumni and International Planned Parenthood Federation.

The event was supported by Women Engage for a Common Future (WECF) and the Australian Government through the We Rise Coalition in partnership with the International Women's Development Agency.

