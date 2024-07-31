Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Stories From The UN Archive: Pope Francis’s Message To The World

Wednesday, 31 July 2024, 4:42 am
Press Release: UN News

In 2015, His Holiness Pope Francis paid an historic visit to UN Headquarters, calling the United Nations “necessary”.

On the International Day of Friendship, marked annually on 30 July, we are looking back to the pontiff’s powerful speech in the General Assembly Hall when he suggested the UN could be improved and can “be the pledge of a secure and happy future for future generations”.

“Be close to one another, respect one another,” he said. “The international juridical framework of the United Nations and of all its activities, like any other human endeavour, can be improved, yet it remains necessary.”

United human family

“Embody among yourselves this Organization’s ideal of a united human family, living in harmony, working not only for peace, but in peace, working not only for justice, but in a spirit of justice,” he said.

Pope Francis also offered a blessing to UN staff, asking in turn for their prayers.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 