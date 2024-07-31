G20 LEMM Declaration Aligns With Trade Union Demands

The ITUC welcomes the declaration from the G20 Labour and Employment Ministers Meeting (G20 LEMM) that closely aligns with workers’ demands, as outlined in the L20 statement to the G20 LEMM.

Throughout this discussion, social partners and key governments showcased their efforts to address the social impacts of climate change, promote decent job plans and develop skills within Just Transition strategies.

In the declaration, the G20 LEMM addressed several critical areas highlighted by the L20 Summit, 23-24 July, just before the LEMM. The commitments in the declaration resonate with trade unions' call for a New Social Contract. Specifically, the G20 Ministers pledged to:

Create quality jobs and promote decent work.

Reduce inequalities, including by increasing real wages and progressing towards living wages and universal social protection.

Guarantee a Just Transition in all sectors.

Act urgently and effectively against forced labour and child labour.

Ensure women’s full, equal, and meaningful participation in economies and their access to comprehensive social protection benefits.

Combat violence and harassment at work.

Secure the safety and health of all workers.

Respect, promote, and realise the fundamental principles and rights at work.

Address the challenges of algorithmic management and the need to strengthen international cooperation to safeguard the rights of workers in the platform economy and AI supply chains.

Provide access to adequate and sustainable social protection for all workers, including gig and platform workers.

Promote social dialogue and support collective bargaining.

ITUC General Secretary Luc Triangle stated: "Under the leadership of Brazil, G20 Labour and Employment Ministers have shown strong support for key trade union priorities to build a just world and a sustainable planet. We look forward to further consolidating this progress during the South African Presidency to ensure the G20 delivers for workers."

Veronica Nilsson, General Secretary of TUAC, added: "Unions salute the constructive work of the Brazilian Presidency of the G20 and look forward to concrete action from G20 members. It is very encouraging that G20 Labour and Employment Ministers recognised the importance of promoting social dialogue and collective bargaining to achieve decent work, a just transition, sustainable economic growth, and social justice."

