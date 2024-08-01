Middle East: Beirut And Tehran Attacks ‘Represent A Dangerous Escalation’, Guterres Warns

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has urged the international community to prevent escalation in the Middle East, following an Israeli strike on Lebanon’s capital and the reported killing of a top Hamas leader in Iran.

“The Secretary-General believes that the attacks we have seen in South Beirut and Teheran represent a dangerous escalation at a moment in which all efforts should instead be leading to a ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all Israeli hostages, a massive increase of humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza and a return to calm in Lebanon and across the Blue Line,” UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

“Rather than that, what we are seeing are efforts to undermine these goals,” he added.

Escalating tensions

On Tuesday, Israeli launched an airstrike on the densely populated southern suburb of Beirut which reportedly targeted a senior Hizbollah commander, Fuad Shukr, who was killed, according to media reports.

This followed a rocket attack on a football field in the Israeli-occupied Golan on Saturday, which killed 12 civilians, mainly children and teenagers.

On Wednesday morning, Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Tehran, allegedly in an Israeli strike.

Restraint alone is not enough

Mr. Dujarric said the Secretary-General has consistently called for maximum restraint by all, adding “it is increasingly clear, however, that restraint alone is insufficient at this extremely sensitive time.”

The UN chief urged all to vigorously work towards regional de- escalation in the interest of long-term peace and stability for all, he said.

“The international community must work together to urgently prevent any actions that could push the entire Middle East over the edge, with a devastating impact on civilians. The way to do so is by advancing comprehensive diplomatic action for regional de-escalation,” the statement concluded.

UN envoy concerned

The UN's top envoy in the Middle East also expressed profound concern over the recent developments which he said "may have far-reaching implications for the region".

In a series of posts on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Tor Wennesland called for restraint and avoiding actions that could further destabilize the region.

The UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Process said he is contact with all relevant parties to work towards defusing tensions, and the goal is clear - regional de-escalation, including achieving a ceasefire and the release of all hostages in Gaza, and working towards a lasting piece.

The UN Security Council in New York is set to meet at 4 PM on Wednesday to debate the crisis.

Regional efforts to de-escalate

Meanwhile, UN envoys in the region also appealed for de-escalating the tensions.

Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the Special Coordinator for Lebanon, reiterated that there is no military solution to the crisis, and urged both Israel and Lebanon to avail of all diplomatic avenues to pursue a return to the cessation of hostilities, Mr. Dujarric told journalists at the regular press briefing at the UN Headquarters, in New York.

She also urged them recommit to the implementation of resolution 1701, the UN spokesperson added.

Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix arrived in Lebanon this week, as part of his visit to the Middle East region.

He has held meetings with senior Government and military leaders in Beirut, including with the Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and the Prime Minister Najib Mikati. Discussions focused on the current situation in south Lebanon and across the Blue Line, and the crucial work that the UN Interim Force there (UNIFIL) is doing.

Similarly, on Wednesday, Sigrid Kaag, the UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza, met in Qatar with Minister of State Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi to discuss the urgent need for preparations for a ceasefire, unimpeded humanitarian access and the release of all hostages.

She expressed her gratitude to Qatar for its mediation efforts and support of the UN’s efforts in Gaza, and relayed the Secretary-General’s deep concerns about regional escalation.

Also on Wednesday, Ms. Kaag also met with senior Egyptian officials to discuss efforts to address the humanitarian situation in Gaza, informed Mr. Dujarric.

