UN Ramps Up Assistance To Survivors Of Papua New Guinea Massacre

UN agencies have stepped up emergency support to survivors of a massacre in a remote region of Papua New Guinea that occurred earlier this month.

More than 50 people in three villages in East Sepik province – Tamara, Tambari and Agrumara – were reportedly killed following an alleged land dispute on 17 July.

Nearly 200 people have found refuge in the town of Angoram and displaced families are living in six temporary care centres, the UN country team (UNCT) said this week.

Their immediate needs continue to be food, hygiene kits for women and children, and non-food items such as bedding, clothing, water and shelter. They also require child protection, education, and gender-based violence and mental health services, as well as psychosocial support.

‘Violence is never the answer’

Local government officials report that five perpetrators of the massacre have been apprehended, while at least another 20 remain at large, causing continued fear in the community, the UN country team said.

Richard Howard, UN Resident Coordinator in Papua New Guinea, has condemned the violence and reiterated his call on the authorities to hold the perpetrators to account.

“Peace is the first prerequisite for progress,” he said. “Violence is never the answer and will only exacerbate the problems that are already there.”

Land ownership is also believed to be behind another attack in the Papua New Guinea highlands in February, which left at least 26 people dead.

At the time, the UN human rights office, OHCHR, noted that “conflicts among 17 tribal groups have progressively escalated since elections in 2022 over a range of issues including land disputes and clan rivalries.”

More aid on the way

Meanwhile, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has received reports of five unaccompanied children in Angoram whose parents have been killed or are missing.

UNICEF Representative Angela Kearney said a specialised team was on the ground to identify the children and provide care, including psychosocial support.

She added that more help is on the way, including tents for families whose huts were burned down and livelihoods destroyed.

The UN continues to provide critical support, with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) spearheading the registration of displaced persons, in addition to providing camp coordination, shelter, non-food items, and emergency water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) supplies.

For its part, UNICEF is supplying hygiene kits, high-performance tents, recreational kits, and registration services for unaccompanied and separated children. The agency is also setting up child-friendly spaces and providing mental health and psychosocial services, as well as gender-based violence services and referrals.

The UN Humanitarian Advisory Team is coordinating with local authorities and partners to conduct joint rapid needs assessments.

Additionally, the Australian non-governmental organization (NGO) Living Child, supported by UNICEF, is helping to establish child-friendly spaces at a community centre and provide psychosocial services.

