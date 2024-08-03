ISA Wraps With Election Of New Secretary-General And Growing Movement Of Countries Against Deep Sea Mining

The International Seabed Authority’s Assembly has elected Brazilian oceanographer Leticia Carvalho to be the new Secretary General, replacing Michael Lodge.

Greenpeace International campaigner Louisa Casson says: "Leticia Carvalho has just been elected on a promise to deliver much-needed transparency and accountability to this organisation that is of vital importance for the future of the oceans.

"The new Secretary General must put the health of the oceans at the heart of the ISA. People around the world looking at what has happened here in the past week are seeing a growing wave of resistance to deep sea mining as well as companies discrediting scientific work and Indigenous peoples’ cultural heritage.

"We hope to see the new Secretary General take the helm and work with governments to change the ISA’s course to serve in the public interest, as it has been driven by the narrow corporate interests of the deep sea mining industry for far too long."

Greenpeace Aotearoa deep sea mining campaigner Juressa Lee (Te Rarawa, Ngāpuhi, Rarotonga) says: "It is clear that an increasing number of governments, including many in the Pacific, are joining the growing movement against this nascent and destructive industry. This change of leadership must tip the balance in favour of protecting the ocean and all who depend upon it.

"In this election, member states have overwhelmingly supported a new president who articulated a pro-conservation stance. This further highlights the growing momentum against the destructive deep sea mining industry.

"Going forward, decisions at ISA must be well-informed by the best available, independent science and research and that must include the participation of Indigenous Peoples and their traditional knowledge systems, which will help protect our planet and our communities for generations to come.

"Aotearoa was one of the first countries to call for a moratorium in 2022. But the New Zealand Government now risks swimming against the tide with the Fast Track Approvals Bill potentially opening up the threat of Trans-Tasman Resources being allowed to mine the seabed off the coast of Taranaki.

"Allowing seabed mining here in Aotearoa would undermine global efforts to halt deep sea mining in its tracks in the Pacific," says Lee.

