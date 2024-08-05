Grave Situation Requires New Zealand To Open Doors To Palestinian Refugees

“Foreign Minister Winston Peters’ strong recommendation for people to evacuate Iran and Lebanon is a terrifying sign that a wider Middle East war is imminent. This is a clear opportunity for New Zealand to offer a humanitarian Special Family Visa for Palestinians,” says Peace Action Wellington spokesperson Valerie Morse.

In a social media post, Peters has called upon New Zealanders in Iran and Lebanon to leave, and questioned whether those in Israel need to stay. Israel has blocked all entry and exits to Gaza, and travel outside the occupied West Bank is virtually impossible for Palestinians.

“We call upon the compassion of Immigration Minister Erica Stanford to urgently grant visas for Palestinians seeking to escape certain death. It is the only morally just thing to do. New Zealand is already lagging behind our friends in Australia in making any arrangements.”

“The Australian Department of Home Affairs approved 860 visas for Palestinians with connections to Australia between October 7 to November 20, 2023. The Australian Government is also providing $2 million for emergency financial assistance to people from significantly affected areas of Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories who have arrived in Australia on temporary visas and who have been assessed to be in financial hardship.”

“More than 40,000 Palestinian civilians have already been killed since October 7 in Gaza, and the settler violence and military operations in the Occupied West Bank have increased dramatically since the start of the year.”

“A wider war will destroy what is left of life for the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank. New Zealand can, and should, offer a lifeline now.”

