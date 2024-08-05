Shocking Violence In Bangladesh Must Stop: UN Rights Chief

The UN’s top human rights official on Sunday called for an immediate stop to the violence in Bangladesh, which claimed scores of lives, including those of police officers, over the weekend.

More than 80 people, including at least 13 police personnel, are said to have been killed in clashes between security forces and protesters, according to media reports. Authorities have imposed a curfew and restricted internet access.

A police station in Sirajganj district, about 100 kilometres (62.5 miles) northwest of the capital, Dhaka, was also attacked.

The renewed violence follows massive protests in July by students against the Government, demanding an end to a “quota system” for government jobs amid rising unemployment, in which more than 200 people were reportedly killed.

At least 32 children were among those killed last month.

March on capital planned Monday

Volker Türk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, voiced deep concern over the situation, including a planned mass march on Dhaka on Monday, and the youth wing of the ruling Awami League party called up against the protesters.

“I am deeply worried that there will be further loss of life and wider destruction. I appeal urgently to the political leadership and to the security forces to abide by their obligations to protect the right to life, and the freedom of peaceful assembly and expression,” he said in a statement.

He underscored the importance of accountability for human rights violations, including for those with superior and command responsibility.

“The international community must make it clear that at this pivotal time, there will be no impunity.”

Cease suppression of discontent

High Commissioner Türk also called on the Government to cease targeting those participating peacefully in the protest movement, as well as immediately release those arbitrarily detained.

Alongside, full Internet access must be restored and conditions created for meaningful dialogue.

“The continuing effort to suppress popular discontent, including through the excessive use of force, and the deliberate spread of misinformation and incitement to violence, must immediately cease,” Mr. Türk said.

© Scoop Media

