Comment By UN Human Rights Chief On Shocking Violence In Bangladesh

Monday, 5 August 2024, 10:01 am
Speech: United Nations Human Rights Commissioner

The shocking violence in Bangladesh must stop. Scores more protesters were killed over the weekend. At least 13 police officers were also killed when a police station was attacked in Sirajganj district.

With a mass march on Dhaka planned for tomorrow, and the youth wing of the ruling party called up against the protesters, I am deeply worried that there will be further loss of life and wider destruction. I appeal urgently to the political leadership and to the security forces to abide by their obligations to protect the right to life, and the freedom of peaceful assembly and expression.

Accountability for human rights violations – including for those with superior and command responsibility – is crucial. The international community must make it clear that at this pivotal time, there will be no impunity.

The Government must cease targeting those participating peacefully in the protest movement, immediately release those arbitrarily detained, restore full Internet access, and create conditions for meaningful dialogue.

The continuing effort to suppress popular discontent, including through the excessive use of force, and the deliberate spread of misinformation and incitement to violence, must immediately cease.

