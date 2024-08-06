Bangladesh: Türk Calls For Peaceful Transition And Accountability After Deadly Protests

GENEVA (5 August 2024) - UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk on Monday said that it is vital the transition of power in Bangladesh is peaceful and guided by human rights, in line with the country’s international obligations, and that those responsible for the killing of hundreds and injuring of thousands are held to account.

“The transition must be conducted in a transparent and accountable way, and be inclusive and open to the meaningful participation of all Bangladeshis,” he said. “There must be no further violence or reprisals.”

Democratic order and the rule of law must be ensured as quickly as possible, and all emergency measures must be strictly limited in accordance with international law, the High Commissioner added. Everyone arbitrarily detained must be released, and all those responsible for human rights violations must be held to account, he stressed. Underlying issues and grievances must be addressed.

Türk reiterated his calls for a comprehensive, impartial and transparent investigation into all alleged human rights violations since July, when initially peaceful protests against a quota system for civil service jobs were followed by violence and a brutal response by the authorities.

“In the current circumstances, and to ensure public confidence, an investigation should be conducted independently, and my Office stands ready to support this,” the High Commissioner said.

“The demands for justice and reform must be heeded,” he said, adding that at this pivotal moment, Bangladesh’s international human rights obligations can serve as a road map for the transitional authorities and all political leaders.

“This is a time for national healing, including through an immediate end to violence, as well as accountability that ensures the rights of victims to truth and reparations, and a truly inclusive process that brings the country together on the way forward.”

