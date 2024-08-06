Fire And Emergency Firefighters Support United States

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has extended its international support fighting wildfires to the United States.

National Commander Russell Wood says six Fire and Emergency specialists will depart the country on Wednesday evening to help fight wildfires in the Pacific Northwest region (Oregon, Washington and northern Idaho).

"This region is experiencing significant wildfire conditions, exacerbated by a severe heat wave and concurrent wildfires in nearby British Columbia," Russell Wood says.

"As at Monday afternoon, there are more than 137 active wildfires in the Pacific Northwest.

"Three of the team will operate as Taskforce Leaders, one as a Division Group Supervisor and one as Helicopter Manager," he says.

"These are management roles, meaning our people will be leading groups of firefighters or helicopter operators to fight the wildfires burning across the region.

"The sixth person will work as an International Liaison Officer."

The deployed contingent are from Northland, Counties Manukau, Bay of Plenty, Wellington and Mid-South Canterbury.

They will be in the United States through to early September.

"Like Canada, parts of the United States are experiencing a very difficult wildfire season, and we were happy to answer the call for help," Russell Wood says.

"Our people will help bolster the management capacity of these United States wildfire services, while also gaining valuable experience which they will bring back to New Zealand ahead of our own wildfire season this summer."

Fire and Emergency currently has 28 personnel deployed in Canada to help fight their wildfires in British Columbia and Alberta.

© Scoop Media

